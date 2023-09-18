Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 18, 2023
Top 10 Ganesh Chaturthi Songs
Sung by Amit Mishra, it is a song from the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 that has many dance beats
Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya
Image: IMDb
In the voice of Dev Negi, Danka Baja is a song from the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga that features John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal
Danka Baja
Image: IMDb
It is probably the most played song on Ganesh Chaturthi. Coming from Ajay-Atul, the track belongs to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath
Deva Shree Ganesha
Image: IMDb
Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Mourya Re is one of the most common songs. The track is from Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan
Mourya Re
Image: IMDb
In the voice of Vishal Dadlani, Bappa is such a wonderful song. The track can really uplift the surroundings with its music
Bappa
Image: IMDb
From the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D, Gann Deva also inspires people never to lose hope and keep believing in Lord Ganesha
Gann Deva
Image: IMDb
It was released as a Ganesh Chaturthi special song from the makers of Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy
Aala Re Aala Ganesha
Image: IMDb
With radiating lots of positive energy, the song comes from the music album of Remo D'Souza's directorial ABCD
Sadda Dil Vi Tu
Image: IMDb
It is such a goosebumping song that ignites an inner fire among the followers of Lord Ganesha. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Gajanana is a sacred song from Bajirao Mastani
Gajanana
Image: IMDb
With Sachin-Jigar as the composer, ABCD 2's music album was enriched after the release of Hey Ganaraya. It is a song that one always listens to on Ganesh Chaturthi
Hey Ganaraya
Image: IMDb
