Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 18, 2023

Top 10 Ganesh Chaturthi Songs 

Sung by Amit Mishra, it is a song from the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 that has many dance beats

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Image: IMDb

In the voice of Dev Negi, Danka Baja is a song from the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga that features John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal

Danka Baja

Image: IMDb

It is probably the most played song on Ganesh Chaturthi. Coming from Ajay-Atul, the track belongs to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath

Deva Shree Ganesha

Image: IMDb

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Mourya Re is one of the most common songs. The track is from Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan

Mourya Re

Image: IMDb

In the voice of Vishal Dadlani, Bappa is such a wonderful song. The track can really uplift the surroundings with its music

Bappa

Image: IMDb

From the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D, Gann Deva also inspires people never to lose hope and keep believing in Lord Ganesha

Gann Deva

Image: IMDb

It was released as a Ganesh Chaturthi special song from the makers of Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy

Aala Re Aala Ganesha

Image: IMDb

With radiating lots of positive energy, the song comes from the music album of Remo D'Souza's directorial ABCD

Sadda Dil Vi Tu

Image: IMDb

It is such a goosebumping song that ignites an inner fire among the followers of Lord Ganesha. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Gajanana is a sacred song from Bajirao Mastani

Gajanana 

Image: IMDb

With Sachin-Jigar as the composer, ABCD 2's music album was enriched after the release of Hey Ganaraya. It is a song that one always listens to on Ganesh Chaturthi 

Hey Ganaraya

Image: IMDb

Pinkvilla

Source 

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here