FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Top 10 Gateway K-Pop Songs

Iconic and infectious, it introduced the world to K-pop with its catchy beats and quirky dance moves

Image: YG Entertainment.

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Dynamic and energetic, this song captivated global audiences, marking BTS's ascent to international stardom. Its blend of pop and hip-hop defines modern K-pop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

DNA by BTS: 

A bubbly anthem that defined an era, Gee is irresistibly catchy and embodies the essence of K-pop's infectious charm

Image: SM Entertainment.

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

A genre-defining hit, it showcased BIGBANG's unique style and solidified their status as K-pop legends. Its bold sound and iconic chorus remain unforgettable

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

With its addictive hooks and vibrant visuals, FANCY solidified TWICE's status as a leading girl group in K-pop's new generation

FANCY by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

A high-energy anthem with powerful choreography and electrifying beats, Fire propelled BTS into the global spotlight and defined their signature sound

Sleek and stylish, Growl showcased EXO's impeccable vocals and synchronized choreography, earning them widespread acclaim and establishing their presence in the industry

Growl by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Quirky and fun, TT became a viral sensation with its catchy chorus and adorable concept, making TWICE a household name in K-pop

TT by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

With its powerful rap verses and addictive beats, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du made BLACKPINK a global phenomenon, setting new standards for K-pop girl groups

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

A heartwarming anthem that resonated with listeners of all ages, Love Scenario propelled iKON to mainstream success and became a cultural phenomenon

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

