Entertainment

November 15, 2023

Top 10 global opening of Hindi movies 

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling the charts with Rs 127 crore gross global collection on Day 1

Jawan

Image: Imdb

Pathaan stands at second position with Rs 106 crore gross collection on its opening day

Image: Imdb

Pathaan

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 joins the list and becomes the third biggest opener at the WW box office. It mints Rs 93 crores gross including Premieres

Tiger 3

Image: Imdb

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindustan rests at number 4 with Rs 76 crore gross global opening 

Thugs of Hindustan

Image: Imdb

SRK's comedy entertainer Chennai Express is enjoying the fifth spot with Rs 73.5 crore gross global collection 

Chennai Express

Image: Imdb

Another SRK film secured 6th position with Rs 71 crore gross collection including Dubai Premieres

Happy New Year

Image: Imdb

Megastar's Sultan raked over no. 7 with a whopping opening of Rs 71 crore gross at the worldwide box office

Sultan

Image: Imdb

AK's Dhoom 3 is at number 8 with Rs 69 crore gross opening day collection

Dhoom 3

Image: Imdb

War

Image: Imdb

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War collected Rs 69 crore gross on its opening day

Another SK film, PRDP is resting on number 10 with Rs 66 crore gross global collection 

 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Image: Imdb

