November 15, 2023
Top 10 global opening of Hindi movies
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling the charts with Rs 127 crore gross global collection on Day 1
Jawan
Image: Imdb
Pathaan stands at second position with Rs 106 crore gross collection on its opening day
Image: Imdb
Pathaan
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 joins the list and becomes the third biggest opener at the WW box office. It mints Rs 93 crores gross including Premieres
Tiger 3
Image: Imdb
Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindustan rests at number 4 with Rs 76 crore gross global opening
Thugs of Hindustan
Image: Imdb
SRK's comedy entertainer Chennai Express is enjoying the fifth spot with Rs 73.5 crore gross global collection
Chennai Express
Image: Imdb
Another SRK film secured 6th position with Rs 71 crore gross collection including Dubai Premieres
Happy New Year
Image: Imdb
Megastar's Sultan raked over no. 7 with a whopping opening of Rs 71 crore gross at the worldwide box office
Sultan
Image: Imdb
AK's Dhoom 3 is at number 8 with Rs 69 crore gross opening day collection
Dhoom 3
Image: Imdb
War
Image: Imdb
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War collected Rs 69 crore gross on its opening day
Another SK film, PRDP is resting on number 10 with Rs 66 crore gross global collection
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Image: Imdb
