Pujya Doss

 October 18, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Handsome K-pop idols as per fans

Jimin's ethereal charm and captivating stage presence make him the embodiment of perfection

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS)

Eunwoo's visuals are as bright as a constellation, with a smile that lights up the night

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO)

Zhang Hao's striking features and charisma reflect a new era of K-pop idols

Image: ZEROBASEONE Entertainment

Zhang Hao (ZEROBASEONE)

V's enigmatic allure and deep voice mesmerize, making him a timeless icon in K-pop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS)

Ni-ki's youthful appeal and dance skills set the stage on fire. He's the future of K-pop's handsome idols

Image: BELIFT LAB

Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)

Jungkook's versatility, from his angelic vocals to fierce dance moves, shines brighter with each day

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin's worldwide handsomeness is matched only by his golden heart and endearing dad jokes

Jin (BTS) 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Suga's swag and intelligence make him irresistibly attractive, both on and off the stage

Suga (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

LE’V's charm and unique visuals set them apart as rising stars in the K-pop scene

LE’V

Image: ZN Entertainment

Kyler's fresh and captivating looks breathe new life into K-pop. A rising star in the industry

Kyler (HORI7ON)

Image: FAVE Entertainment 

