Top 10 handsome South Indian actors 

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 15, 2023

Entertainment

The Pokiri actor has an attractive appearance and is renowned for his acting skills. His charming appearance makes him the ‘Most Handsome’ man

Mahesh Babu

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The RRR star has a stunning personality and his dusky skin tone makes him look charming

Ram Charan

Image : Ram Charan’s Instagram

Dulquer is charming and has a cute smile which has stolen many hearts

Dulquer Salmaan

Image : Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

The Beast actor, who predominantly works in Tamil Cinema has sweet looks and a smile to die for

Joseph Vijay

Image : Joseph Vijay’s Instagram

The Liger star has a cute lover boy face and sharp looks that have gained him a massive female following

Vijay Deverakonda

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

The icon of South Indian Cinema is dashing and impresses people with his dancing skills. He is one of the most talented actors

Allu Arjun

Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram

The star has gained global recognition after the massive success of Baahubali. He continues to win the hearts of his fans

Prabhas

Image: Prabhas' Instagram

The actor became extremely popular after his role in Baahubali. The anger, manly stride and macho body has brought him to the list of the handsome men

Rana Daggubati

Image : Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

The KGF star has a spectacular style statement. His charismatic appearance is much loved and adored by his fans

Yash

Image : Yash’s Instagram

Dhanush made fans go crazy after his singing skills with the release of his song ‘Kolaveri Di’. The good-looking man has a huge fan following

Dhanush

Image : Dhanush’s Instagram

