Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
09 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 handsome Turkish actors
Regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, this talented actor is famous for playing historical characters
Burak Özçivit
Image Source: Burak Özçivit's Instagram
Known for his successful TV series like Menekse ile Halil, Ask-i-Memnu, Kuzey Guney, and Cesur ve Guze, this charming man is adored by his fans
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ
Image Source: Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Instagram
Having a massive fan following worldwide, this handsome actor doesn't need an introduction
Can Yaman
Image Source: Can Yaman's Instagram
Celebrated for his multiple talents and good looks, this astonishing actor is successful in every field
Yusuf Çim
Image Source: Yusuf Çim's Instagram
This attractive actor received massive fame and recognition for his role as Nedim in the popular series Zalim Istanbul
Berker Güven
Image Source: Berker Güven's Instagram
One of the highest-paid actors in the country, this handsome man got massive international fame from his role as Omer in the detective series Kara Para Aşk
Engin Akyürek
Image Source: Engin Akyürek's Instagram
Born in 1990, this good-looking actor rose to fame from series like Zalim Istanbul and Ruthless City
Mehmet Ozan Dolunay
Image Source: Mehmet Ozan Dolunay's Instagram
Apart from his tempting looks, this talented actor gained immense popularity over a short period
Image Source: Çağatay Ulusoy's Instagram
Çağatay Ulusoy
This dashing actor became the heartthrob of millions from his role as Murat in the popular rom-com Love Doesn't Understand Words
Image Source: Burak Deniz's Instagram
Burak Deniz
Recognized for his attractive feature and marvelous talent this actor memorably starred in many well-received horror and science fiction
Image Source: Kerem Bürsin's Instagram
Kerem Bürsin
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.