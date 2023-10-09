Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

09 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 handsome Turkish actors

Regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, this talented actor is famous for playing historical characters

Burak Özçivit

Image Source: Burak Özçivit's Instagram

Known for his successful TV series like Menekse ile Halil, Ask-i-Memnu, Kuzey Guney, and Cesur ve Guze, this charming man is adored by his fans

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Image Source: Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Instagram

Having a massive fan following worldwide, this handsome actor doesn't need an introduction

Can Yaman

Image Source: Can Yaman's Instagram

Celebrated for his multiple talents and good looks, this astonishing actor is successful in every field 

Yusuf Çim

Image Source: Yusuf Çim's Instagram

This attractive actor received massive fame and recognition for his role as Nedim in the popular series Zalim Istanbul

Berker Güven

Image Source: Berker Güven's Instagram

One of the highest-paid actors in the country, this handsome man got massive international fame from his role as Omer in the detective series Kara Para Aşk

Engin Akyürek

Image Source: Engin Akyürek's Instagram

Born in 1990, this good-looking actor rose to fame from series like Zalim Istanbul and Ruthless City 

Mehmet Ozan Dolunay

Image Source: Mehmet Ozan Dolunay's Instagram

Apart from his tempting looks, this talented actor gained immense popularity over a short period

Image Source: Çağatay Ulusoy's Instagram

Çağatay Ulusoy

This dashing actor became the heartthrob of millions from his role as Murat in the popular rom-com Love Doesn't Understand Words 

Image Source: Burak Deniz's Instagram

Burak Deniz

Recognized for his attractive feature and marvelous talent this actor memorably starred in many well-received horror and science fiction 

Image Source: Kerem Bürsin's Instagram

Kerem Bürsin

