 Ishita Gupta

january 2, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Heartfelt K-dramas to add to list

Focused on the bittersweet relationship of a mother and her son its realistic and heartwarming scenes will undoubtedly make you emotional 

The Good Bad Mother

Image Source: JTBC

In this multi-starrer period fantasy, the heartbreaking ending will make you cry your heart out 

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image Source: SBS TV

Based on the story of a woman who had a malicious car accident and had 49 days to find the people who truly love her in order to revive her life 

49 Days

Image Source: SBS TV

Loved by every K-drama fans, this physiological thriller is immersed in some deeper meanings that can make you sob

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Image Source: SBS TV

The emotional tale of a woman whose ghost watches over her husband and daughter is extremely tragic and heartbreaking to watch 

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image Source: tvN

Comes with a tragic ending this drama will indeed make your eyes teary 

When the Camellia Blooms

Image Source: KBS2

This series’s shocking and unfortunate ending is enough to fill your mind with deep sorrow

Youth Of May 

Image Source: KBS2

Released in 2016, the narrative focused on a young actor reunited with his first love however of his chronic disease he didn't have much time left 

Uncontrollably Fond

Image Source: KBS2

The tragic tale of a young man diagnosed with a fatal illness seeks to say his final goodbye to his mother and love is extremely hard to watch 

I’m Sorry, I Love You

Image Source: KBS2

Focused on the tale of two friends turned lovers separated by their tragic fate shows a devastating ending 

Stairway to Heaven

Image Source: SBS TV

