Top 10 Heartfelt K-dramas to add to list
Focused on the bittersweet relationship of a mother and her son its realistic and heartwarming scenes will undoubtedly make you emotional
The Good Bad Mother
Image Source: JTBC
In this multi-starrer period fantasy, the heartbreaking ending will make you cry your heart out
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image Source: SBS TV
Based on the story of a woman who had a malicious car accident and had 49 days to find the people who truly love her in order to revive her life
49 Days
Image Source: SBS TV
Loved by every K-drama fans, this physiological thriller is immersed in some deeper meanings that can make you sob
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Image Source: SBS TV
The emotional tale of a woman whose ghost watches over her husband and daughter is extremely tragic and heartbreaking to watch
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image Source: tvN
Comes with a tragic ending this drama will indeed make your eyes teary
When the Camellia Blooms
Image Source: KBS2
This series’s shocking and unfortunate ending is enough to fill your mind with deep sorrow
Youth Of May
Image Source: KBS2
Released in 2016, the narrative focused on a young actor reunited with his first love however of his chronic disease he didn't have much time left
Uncontrollably Fond
Image Source: KBS2
The tragic tale of a young man diagnosed with a fatal illness seeks to say his final goodbye to his mother and love is extremely hard to watch
I’m Sorry, I Love You
Image Source: KBS2
Focused on the tale of two friends turned lovers separated by their tragic fate shows a devastating ending
Stairway to Heaven
Image Source: SBS TV