Top 10 heartwarming
K-pop melodies
Lee Hi's HOLO is a tender serenade, blending soulful vocals with a comforting melody. The song's emotional depth showcases Lee Hi's artistry
Lee Hi – HOLO
Image: AOMG.
TXT's Free Falling is an uplifting melody, echoing youthful spirit with dynamic beats. The song captures the essence of liberation and carefree joy
TXT – Free Falling
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's The Happiest Girl radiates joy with upbeat rhythms and infectious energy. The song encapsulates BLACKPINK's lively and empowering presence
BLACKPINK – The Happiest Girl
Image: YG Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Kidult is a melodic gem, featuring heartfelt lyrics and harmonious vocals. The song's nostalgic charm evokes a sense of youthfulness and introspection
SEVENTEEN – Kidult
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Wendy's solo venture is a powerful ballad, showcasing her vocal prowess. When This Rain Stops is a poignant journey through emotion and resilience
Red Velvet’s Wendy – When This Rain Stops
Image: SM Entertainment.
(G)I-DLE's POLAROID is a sonic adventure, featuring bold beats and charismatic vocals. The song's dynamic sound captures (G)I-DLE's unique and edgy musical style
(G)I-DLE – POLAROID
Image: Cube Entertainment.
RM's Forg_tful is a lyrical masterpiece, blending introspective rap with Kim Sawol's ethereal vocals. The song's depth explores themes of memory and reflection
BTS’s RM with Kim Sawol – Forg_tful
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SuperM's Better Days is an uplifting anthem, fusing powerful vocals with an optimistic melody. The song embodies hope and resilience
SuperM – Better Days
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' Sunshine is a ray of musical warmth, blending cheerful beats with uplifting lyrics. The song radiates positivity, reflecting Stray Kids' vibrant energy
Stray Kids – Sunshine
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Wish Tree is a holiday delight, featuring charming melodies and festive cheer. The song captures the joyous spirit of the season
Red Velvet - Wish Tree
Image: SM Entertainment.