Top 10 high school K-dramas to watch
Set in the late 1990s, this drama follows a group of friends who reminisce about their high school days, exploring friendship, love, and the nostalgia of youth
Reply 1997
Image: tvN
This installment of the popular "School" series portrays the lives of teachers and students as they navigate the challenges of academic pressures, friendships, and personal growth
School 2013
IMAGE: KBS 2 TV
Based on a webtoon, this drama delves into the complex relationship between a diligent college student and a mysterious senior, exploring themes of trust, manipulation, and personal identity
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Following the story of a young weightlifter, this heartwarming drama balances sports, romance, and personal aspirations as the characters navigate the challenges of growing up
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC TV
Set in the Joseon era, this historical romance drama features a cross-dressing young woman who becomes a eunuch's assistant and falls in love with the Crown Prince, leading to a tale of intrigue and romance
Love in the Moonlight
IMAGE: KBS 2 TV
This drama tackles themes of self-esteem and societal beauty standards as it portrays the life of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and enters university with a newfound appearance
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
IMAGE: JTBC
The story revolves around a high school student who discovers she is a character in a webtoon and tries to change her predetermined fate, leading to a unique exploration of fate and free will
IMAGE: MBC
Extraordinary You
Adapted from a webtoon, this drama follows a girl who masters the art of makeup to hide her insecurities. It deals with self-acceptance, relationships, and the challenges of high school life
Image: tvN
True Beauty
A middle-aged man magically transforms back into his 18-year-old self and enters high school again, offering him a chance to mend his relationship with his family and rediscover his dreams
18 Again
IMAGE: JTBC
Click Here
This is the story of a poor girl who joined an exclusive high school that was only for elites and how she crosses paths with four rich boys and falls in love with one of them
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS