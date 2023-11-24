Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 24, 2023
Top 10 high school romance anime series
Released in 2014, the story focused on a 15-year-old high school freshman Sawako Kuronuma who resembles the ghost from the famous American movie The Ring
Kimi ni Todoke
Image: Imdb
Follows the story of a bright and fearless high school girl whose secret occupation as a maid soon gets disclosed by her handsome classmate Usui
Image: Imdb
Maid Sama!
This endearing fantasy drama centers around a cheerful high school girl Toru who becomes close to the Soma clan, the cursed family corrected with the animals of the Chinese zodiac
Fruits Basket
Image: Imdb
If you're into haters to lovers then the sweet tale of two high schoolers insecure about their appearances will make your day
Lovely Complex
Image: Imdb
Revolves around a scholarship student Haruhi Fujioka who reluctantly got recruited into the secret host club of her school
Ouran High School Host Club
Image: Imdb
Focused a muscular high school boy with a bad love history as all of his lovers ended up falling for his charming best friend
My Love Story!!
Image: Imdb
The heartwarming story of love and friendship immaculately motivates the viewers to overcome insecurities and self-doubt with the power of hope and courage to move on in life
Your Lie in April
Image: Imdb
Considered a classic for anime lovers the narrative is based on two high school students Ryuji and Taiga who help each other to make a love confession to their crushes
Toradora
Image: Imdb
Clannad
Image: Imdb
The simple yet sweet story of this rom-com will undoubtedly melt your heart
Streamed for three seasons, in this psychological comedy despite liking each other deeply the leads are reticent to confess
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
Image: Imdb
