Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

November 24, 2023

Top 10 high school romance anime series

Released in 2014, the story focused on a 15-year-old high school freshman Sawako Kuronuma who resembles the ghost from the famous American movie The Ring

Kimi ni Todoke

Image: Imdb

Follows the story of a bright and fearless high school girl whose secret occupation as a maid soon gets disclosed by her handsome classmate Usui

Image: Imdb

Maid Sama!

This endearing fantasy drama centers around a cheerful high school girl Toru who becomes close to the Soma clan, the cursed family corrected with the animals of the Chinese zodiac 

Fruits Basket

Image: Imdb

If you're into haters to lovers then the sweet tale of two high schoolers insecure about their appearances will make your day 

Lovely Complex

Image: Imdb

Revolves around a scholarship student Haruhi Fujioka who reluctantly got recruited into the secret host club of her school

Ouran High School Host Club

Image: Imdb

Focused a muscular high school boy with a bad love history as all of his lovers ended up falling for his charming best friend 

My Love Story!!

Image: Imdb

The heartwarming story of love and friendship immaculately motivates the viewers to overcome insecurities and self-doubt with the power of hope and courage to move on in life 

Your Lie in April

Image: Imdb

Considered a classic for anime lovers the narrative is based on two high school students Ryuji and Taiga who help each other to make a love confession to their crushes 

Toradora

Image: Imdb

Clannad

Image: Imdb

The simple yet sweet story of this rom-com will undoubtedly melt your heart 

Streamed for three seasons, in this psychological comedy despite liking each other deeply the leads are reticent to confess 

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Image: Imdb

