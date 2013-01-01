Top 10 Highest-Grossing Animated Films
Sakshi Shelke
ENTERTAINMENT
Ne Zha 2, a beautifully made Chinese animated venture, impressively entered the 2 billion club. As per Wikipedia, the venture collected USD 2.1 billion at the box office globally.
Ne Zha 2
Image: Imdb
With its impressive storytelling, the venture received immense love from the audience as it reportedly garnered USD 1.69 billion worldwide.
Inside Out 2
Image: Imdb
Wikipedia notes that this 2019 animated venture truly broke records at the time, collecting USD 1.65 billion globally.
The Lion King
Image: Imdb
Many fans of the OG Frozen rejoiced when Frozen 2 hit the theaters in 2019. It seems they didn't miss a chance to watch it, on the big screens, as the film collected USD 1.45 billion, per Variety.
Frozen 2
Image: Imdb
Super Mario will always be a fan-favorite, and its testament lies in the box office collection of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which reportedly went up to USD 1.36 billion.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Image: Imdb
When the film was released in 2013, it broke all records. According to People magazine, the film made a massive USD 1.28 billion at the box office, which was a huge deal then.
Frozen
Image: Imdb
The Incredibles 2 incredibly impressed the audience with its excellent graphics. The venture earned an impressive USD 1.24 billion at the box office, per Wikipedia.
Incredibles 2
Image: Imdb
The 2015 movie caused waves globally, reportedly earning USD 1.15 billion in collections!
Minions
Image: Imdb
Nostalgia hit hard when Toy Story 4 was released in 2019. The Box office record hit harder when it collected USD 1.07 billion, according to Wikipedia.
Toy Story 4
Image: Imdb
Click Here
Right behind its 4th part, Toy Story 3 makes it to this list, earning up to a reported USD 1.06 billion in collections.
Toy Story 3
Image: Imdb