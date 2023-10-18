Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
18 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 highest grossing Hindi films
Aamir Khan’s Dangal rules the chart with a whopping box office collection Rs. 1914 crore gross worldwide. The movie turned out as the biggest Indian film in China
Dangal
Image source- IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enjoys the 2nd spot with a global box office gross collection of Rs. 1128 crore. The movie is yet running in cinemas and it is likely to be closed at Rs. 1170 crore
Jawan
Image source- IMDb
Pathaan secured the 3rd spot with a whopping box office collection of Rs. 1047 crore globally
Pathaan
Image source- IMDb
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan took the 4th position with Rs. 867 crore gross worldwide collection
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image source- IMDb
Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar was a big Hit in China. It has grossed a total collection of Rs. 835 crore and secured 5th spot
Secret Superstar
Image source- IMDb
Aamir Khan's yet another film PK secured the 6th position with Rs. 757 crore gross at the worldwide box office
PK
Image source- IMDb
Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2 took 7th spot with Rs. 686 crore gross in 51 days of its release
Gadar 2
Image source- IMDb
Salman Khan's Sultan raked over the 8th spot with Rs. 613 crore gross worldwide collection
Sultan
Image source- IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju took 9th position with Rs. 585 crore gross worldwide collection
Sanju
Image source- IMDb
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs. 566 crore at the global box office and resting at the 10th spot
Tiger Zinda Hai
Image source- IMDb
