18 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 highest grossing Hindi films

Aamir Khan’s Dangal rules the chart with a whopping box office collection Rs. 1914 crore gross worldwide. The movie turned out as the biggest Indian film in China

Dangal

Image source- IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enjoys the 2nd spot with a global box office gross collection of Rs. 1128 crore. The movie is yet running in cinemas and it is likely to be closed at Rs. 1170 crore

Jawan


Image source- IMDb

Pathaan secured the 3rd spot with a whopping box office collection of Rs. 1047 crore globally

Pathaan


Image source- IMDb

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan took the 4th position with Rs. 867 crore gross worldwide collection

Bajrangi Bhaijaan


Image source- IMDb

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar was a big Hit in China. It has grossed a total collection of Rs. 835 crore and secured 5th spot

Secret Superstar 


Image source- IMDb

Aamir Khan's yet another film PK secured the 6th position with Rs. 757 crore gross at the worldwide box office

PK


Image source- IMDb

Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2 took 7th spot with Rs. 686 crore gross in 51 days of its release

Gadar 2 


Image source- IMDb

Salman Khan's Sultan raked over the 8th spot with Rs. 613 crore gross worldwide collection

Sultan


Image source- IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju took 9th position with Rs. 585 crore gross worldwide collection

Sanju


Image source- IMDb

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs. 566 crore at the global box office and resting at the 10th spot

Tiger Zinda Hai 


Image source- IMDb

