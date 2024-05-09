Heading 3

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films 


The survival thriller based on a true event, Manjummel Boys turns the highest grosser of all time with a 168.00 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office 

Manjummel Boys

Tovino Thomas led survival drama based on the Kerala floods of 2018 is now at the second spot with 107.00 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office 

2018

Fahadh Faasil's recently released action-comedy movie, Aavesham hits 98.00 Cr. at the Indian box office in just 25 days. It is still running in cinemas 

Aavesham (25 days)

The 2016 movie Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal in the lead is now resting at the fourth spot with a 97.50 Cr gross India collection 

Pulimurugan

Prithviraj Sukumaaran's Aadujeevitham turns out to be the fifth highest-grosser movie at the Indian box office with a 97.00 Cr collection in India 

Aadujeevitham

The young love story, Premalu collected 94.50 Cr. gross at the Indian box office and secured the sixth spot 

Premalu

The 2019 released Mohanlal movie, Lucifer secured the seventh spot with a 75.00 Cr gross collection

Lucifer

RDX had collected 55.50 Cr at the Indian box office. It is resting at the eighth position

RDX

Mohanlal starrer courtroom drama, Neru had collected 52.50 Cr at the Indian box office 

Neru

Bheeshma Parvam

Mammootty’s action drama Bheeshma Parvam rests at the tenth spot with 50.50 Cr collection in India 

