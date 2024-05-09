Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 09, 2024
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films
The survival thriller based on a true event, Manjummel Boys turns the highest grosser of all time with a 168.00 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office
Manjummel Boys
Image: IMDb
Tovino Thomas led survival drama based on the Kerala floods of 2018 is now at the second spot with 107.00 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office
Image: IMDb
2018
Fahadh Faasil's recently released action-comedy movie, Aavesham hits 98.00 Cr. at the Indian box office in just 25 days. It is still running in cinemas
Image: IMDb
Aavesham (25 days)
The 2016 movie Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal in the lead is now resting at the fourth spot with a 97.50 Cr gross India collection
Pulimurugan
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj Sukumaaran's Aadujeevitham turns out to be the fifth highest-grosser movie at the Indian box office with a 97.00 Cr collection in India
Aadujeevitham
Image: IMDb
The young love story, Premalu collected 94.50 Cr. gross at the Indian box office and secured the sixth spot
Premalu
Image: IMDb
The 2019 released Mohanlal movie, Lucifer secured the seventh spot with a 75.00 Cr gross collection
Lucifer
Image: IMDb
RDX had collected 55.50 Cr at the Indian box office. It is resting at the eighth position
RDX
Image: IMDb
Mohanlal starrer courtroom drama, Neru had collected 52.50 Cr at the Indian box office
Neru
Image: IMDb
Bheeshma Parvam
Image: IMDb
Mammootty’s action drama Bheeshma Parvam rests at the tenth spot with 50.50 Cr collection in India
