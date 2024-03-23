Heading 3

March 23, 2024

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam movies


Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is at the 10th spot in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies worldwide with Rs. 81 crore

Kurup

Mammukka’s investigative crime drama Kannur Squad takes the 9th spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies globally with Rs. 82 crore

Kannur Squad

RDX ranks at 8th with Rs. 84 crore gross collection worldwide 

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier

Mohanlal’s 2023 released courtroom drama secured the 7th position with Rs. 85 crore gross globally 

Neru

Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam stands tall at the 6th position with Rs. 85 crore gross worldwide

Bheeshma Parvam

The recently released Malayalam movie, Premalu takes 5th position with around Rs. 110 crore gross collection in 42 days. It is still running in cinemas 

Premalu

Mohalal’s action-drama Lucifer rests at 4th position with Rs. 125 crore gross box office collection worldwide 

Lucifer

Another Mohanlal starrer, Pulimurugan took 3rd position with Rs. 137 crore gross globally 

Pulimurugan

2018

Tovino Thomas’s survival drama 2018 collected Rs. 174 crore and emerged as the no. 1 grosser at the time of its release. However, it is now pushed to 2nd position since a new release has turned the wave 

Still running in theaters, Manjummel Boys beats 2018 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie worldwide with an astonishing Rs. 200 crore in 42 days

Manjummel Boys

