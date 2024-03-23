Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam movies

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is at the 10th spot in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies worldwide with Rs. 81 crore
Kurup
Image: IMDb
Mammukka’s investigative crime drama Kannur Squad takes the 9th spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies globally with Rs. 82 crore
Image: IMDb
Kannur Squad
RDX ranks at 8th with Rs. 84 crore gross collection worldwide
Image: IMDb
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier
Mohanlal’s 2023 released courtroom drama secured the 7th position with Rs. 85 crore gross globally
Neru
Image: IMDb
Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam stands tall at the 6th position with Rs. 85 crore gross worldwide
Bheeshma Parvam
Image: IMDb
The recently released Malayalam movie, Premalu takes 5th position with around Rs. 110 crore gross collection in 42 days. It is still running in cinemas
Premalu
Image: IMDb
Mohalal’s action-drama Lucifer rests at 4th position with Rs. 125 crore gross box office collection worldwide
Lucifer
Image: IMDb
Another Mohanlal starrer, Pulimurugan took 3rd position with Rs. 137 crore gross globally
Pulimurugan
Image: IMDb
2018
Image: IMDb
Tovino Thomas’s survival drama 2018 collected Rs. 174 crore and emerged as the no. 1 grosser at the time of its release. However, it is now pushed to 2nd position since a new release has turned the wave
Image: IMDb
Still running in theaters, Manjummel Boys beats 2018 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie worldwide with an astonishing Rs. 200 crore in 42 days