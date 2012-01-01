Top 10 Highest-Grossing Marvel Movies

The Marvel superheroes assemble to put up a fight against the supervillain Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The movie also marked Robert Downey Jr.’s last appearance as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The film collected 2.79 billion USD at the global box office
Avengers: Endgame
The prequel to the highest-grossing Marvel film sees Thanos for the first time in the franchise. The villain creates a havoc-like situation in an attempt to collect the Infinity Stones. The movie grossed 2.05 billion USD during its run at the theaters.
Avengers: Infinity War
The fans were too excited to watch all three Spider-Mans together on the big screen. The 2021 film showcased Tom Holland donning the suit to save the world and his loved ones from three evil-minded entities. The ending is sure to make the audience weep. Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed 1.93 billion USD.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The 2012 Marvel movie was the first time all the Avengers came together after their individual introductory movies. From Iron Man to Captain America and Thor, the heroes teamed up to fight the evil. The film went on to collect 1.52B USD.
The Avengers
Chadwick Boseman won a lot of hearts with his portrayal of the Black Panther character. T’Challa returns home to Wakanda and inherits the throne after his father’s death. The 2018 film grossed 1.35 billion USD.
Black Panther
Ryan Reynolds donned his superhero suit for the third film of the Deadpool franchise. As much as the fans were excited about the actor playing Deadpool, they ran into theaters for Hugh Jackman, who returned as Wolverine. The movie collected 1.3 billion USD
Deadpool & Wolverine
Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark returned for a sequel to the Iron Man franchise. The movie marks the return of the superhero as an Avenger, post-suffering PTSD. The film grossed 1.2B USD at the box office.
Iron Man 3
While Chris Evans’ Captain America and RDJ’s Iron Man were majorly on the same team, Civil War got the Avengers against each other. The 2016 film was massively watched and collected 1.1 billion USD at the global box office
Captain America: Civil War
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal unite to fight the four-elemented villains in the 2019 movie. The movie was a part of the MCU: Phase Three lineup and collected 1.0 billion USD.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Doctor Strange travels the multiverse with a young girl from his dreams to win over the evil, including the villainous versions of himself. The movie also marks the end of The Scarlet Witch in the MCU. The film collected 955.8 million USD worldwide.