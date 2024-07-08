Heading 3

JULY 08, 2024

Top 10 highest-grossing Prabhas Films WW


Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 is ruling at the top with a Rs 1748 crore gross worldwide collection 

Baahubali 2

Image: IMDb

The latest sci-fi epic saga directed by Nag Ashwin took the box office by fire. The movie collected Rs 788 Crore Gross globally in just 11 days of its release 

Image: IMDb

Kalki 2898 AD

The Prasanth Neel directorial gritty action drama Salaar made a total collection of Rs 617 crore and secured the third position 

Image: IMDb

Salaar

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali Part 1 minted Rs 581 crore globally. It stands in the 4th position 

Baahubali

Image: IMDb

Prabhas’ action-drama Saaho secured the 5th position with a global rampage of Rs 418 crore

Saaho

Image: IMDb

Adipurush stands at the 6th position with the box office collection of Rs 351 crore

Adipurush

Image: IMDb

Mounted on a huge scale, Prabhas’ romantic saga Radhe Shyam collected Rs 137 crore gross worldwide 

Radhe Shyam

Image: IMDb

The 2013 movie Mirchi had collected Rs 81 crore globally. It stands at the spot number 8 

Mirchi

Image: IMDb

Prabhas’ Mr Perfect secured the 9th position with a global collection of Rs 46 crore in 2011

Mr Perfect

Image: IMDb

Rebel

Image: IMDb

Rebel ended up with a lifetime collection of Rs 45 crore in 2012. It stands in the 10th position 

