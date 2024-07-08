Heading 3
JULY 08, 2024
Top 10 highest-grossing Prabhas Films WW
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 is ruling at the top with a Rs 1748 crore gross worldwide collection
Baahubali 2
Image: IMDb
The latest sci-fi epic saga directed by Nag Ashwin took the box office by fire. The movie collected Rs 788 Crore Gross globally in just 11 days of its release
Image: IMDb
Kalki 2898 AD
The Prasanth Neel directorial gritty action drama Salaar made a total collection of Rs 617 crore and secured the third position
Image: IMDb
Salaar
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali Part 1 minted Rs 581 crore globally. It stands in the 4th position
Baahubali
Image: IMDb
Prabhas’ action-drama Saaho secured the 5th position with a global rampage of Rs 418 crore
Saaho
Image: IMDb
Adipurush stands at the 6th position with the box office collection of Rs 351 crore
Adipurush
Image: IMDb
Mounted on a huge scale, Prabhas’ romantic saga Radhe Shyam collected Rs 137 crore gross worldwide
Radhe Shyam
Image: IMDb
The 2013 movie Mirchi had collected Rs 81 crore globally. It stands at the spot number 8
Mirchi
Image: IMDb
Prabhas’ Mr Perfect secured the 9th position with a global collection of Rs 46 crore in 2011
Mr Perfect
Image: IMDb
Rebel
Image: IMDb
Rebel ended up with a lifetime collection of Rs 45 crore in 2012. It stands in the 10th position
