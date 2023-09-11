Heading 3
Top 10 highest grossing South films
Helmed by S S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie reportedly 1747 Cr
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Image: IMDb
The movie was directed by S S Rajamouli starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt grossed for 1260 Cr
RRR
Image: IMDb
Led by Prashanth Neel, the movie was released in 2022 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. It raked over 1188 Crores gross worldwide
Image: IMDb
KGF Chapter 2
The Tamil movie was directed by S. Shankar stars Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, and Adil Hussain. The gross amount of the movie was reportedly 666 cr
2.0
Image: IMDb
Jailer
Image: IMDb
The movie stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The gross amount of the film is reportedly stands at 590 cr in 27 days of release. The movie is still running in cinemas
Baahubali: The Beginning
Image: IMDb
The prequel of “Baahubali: The Conclusion” directed by S. S. Rajamouli reportedly grossed around 581 Cr. The movie was made in Tamil and Telugu
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
Image: IMDb
The 2022 movie was helmed by Mani Ratnam and stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The movie was said to have grossed around 496 Cr
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2022 movie featured Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh, Faasil, Narain. The movie made a gross net worth of 430 crores
Vikram
Image: IMDb
The movie was directed by Sujeeth starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh. The gross revenue of the film was said to be 419 crores
Saaho
Image: IMDb
The popular Kannada film directed by Rishabh Shetty had a gross revenue of 396 crore. The cast included Rishabh Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda
Kantara
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Sukumar, the 2021 movie featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. The gross revenue of the movie was reportedly 373 crores
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
Image: IMDb
