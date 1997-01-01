Top 10 Highest-Grossing Studio Ghibli Movies
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
Hayo Miyazaki’s most famous masterpiece, wherein a girl visits a world of spirits and must labor to rescue her parents.
Worldwide Gross: $358 million
Spirited Away (2001)
Image: Imdb
A wartime fantasy in which a sorrowful boy enters a dream-like world.
Worldwide Gross: $292.9 million
The Boy and the Heron (2023)
Image: Imdb
A bewitched girl finds refuge with an enigmatic wizard in a moving castle.
Worldwide Gross: $240 million
Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
Image: Imdb
A goldfish princess wants to be a human girl.
Worldwide Gross: $206 million
Ponyo (2008)
Image: Imdb
A warrior is caught in a struggle between nature spirits and humans.
Worldwide Gross: $177 million
Princess Mononoke (1997)
Image: Imdb
Based on Mary Norton’s The Borrowers, this follows a tiny girl (Arrietty) secretly living in a human household.
Worldwide Gross: $149 million
The Secret World of Arrietty (2015)
Image: Imdb
A fictionalized life of airplane designer Jiro Horikoshi.
Worldwide Gross: $137 million
The Wind Rises (2013)
Image: Imdb
A problematic prince encounters a wizard in a dark and withering world. Goro Miyazaki made his directorial debut with this movie.
Worldwide Gross: $68.6 million
Tales from Earthsea (2006)
Image: Imdb
A young girl rescues a cat and is transported into a supernatural feline realm. It is a spin-off of Whisper of the Heart.
Worldwide Gross: $65 million
The Cat Returns (2002)
Image: Imdb
Click Here
An underrated story of a high school girl named Umi who raises a flag each morning in memory of her father, lost at sea.
Worldwide Gross: $61 million
From Up on Poppy Hill (2013)
Image: Imdb