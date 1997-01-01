Heading 3

MAY 21, 2025

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Studio Ghibli Movies

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Hayo Miyazaki’s most famous masterpiece, wherein a girl visits a world of spirits and must labor to rescue her parents.
Worldwide Gross: $358 million

Spirited Away (2001)

A wartime fantasy in which a sorrowful boy enters a dream-like world.
Worldwide Gross: $292.9 million

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

A bewitched girl finds refuge with an enigmatic wizard in a moving castle.
Worldwide Gross: $240 million

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

A goldfish princess wants to be a human girl.
Worldwide Gross: $206 million

Ponyo (2008)

A warrior is caught in a struggle between nature spirits and humans.
Worldwide Gross: $177 million

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Based on Mary Norton’s The Borrowers, this follows a tiny girl (Arrietty) secretly living in a human household.
Worldwide Gross: $149 million

The Secret World of Arrietty (2015)

A fictionalized life of airplane designer Jiro Horikoshi.
Worldwide Gross: $137 million

The Wind Rises (2013)

A problematic prince encounters a wizard in a dark and withering world. Goro Miyazaki made his directorial debut with this movie.
Worldwide Gross: $68.6 million

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

A young girl rescues a cat and is transported into a supernatural feline realm. It is a spin-off of Whisper of the Heart.
Worldwide Gross: $65 million

The Cat Returns (2002)

An underrated story of a high school girl named Umi who raises a flag each morning in memory of her father, lost at sea.
Worldwide Gross: $61 million

From Up on Poppy Hill (2013)

