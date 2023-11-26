Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 26, 2023

Top 10 highest grossing Tamil films

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Leo turned Industry-Hit by collection Rs. 230 crore approx in 29 days of its release

 Leo 

Images: Imdb.

Mani Ratnam's historic epic drama is now at number 2 with Rs. 222 crore gross box office collection

Images: Imdb.

 Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1

Rajinikanth's Jailer made Rs. 189 crore gross in the state and ruling at number 3

Jailer

Images: Imdb.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram slipped to fourth spot with a gross Tamil collection of Rs. 181 crore

Vikram

Images: Imdb.

SS Rajamouli's period drama collected Rs. 146 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and secured number fifth in the list

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Images: Imdb.

Thalapathy Vijay's family actioner Varisu raked over Rs. 144.50 crore gross in the state and enjoying at number sixth

Varisu

Images: Imdb.

Another Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration made a gross BOC of Rs. 142 crore and secured seventh number

Master

Images: Imdb.

With Rs. 141 crore gross BOC, Vijay's Bigil is ruling the charts at number eight

Bigil

Images: Imdb.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2

Images: Imdb.

Mani Ratnam's PS-2 collected Rs. 139 crore gross in the state and enjoying the ninth spot 

Another Vijay starrer action entertainer is enjoying the tenth spot with Rs. 131 crore gross box office collection

Sarkar

Images: Imdb.

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here