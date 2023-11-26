Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 26, 2023
Top 10 highest grossing Tamil films
Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Leo turned Industry-Hit by collection Rs. 230 crore approx in 29 days of its release
Leo
Images: Imdb.
Mani Ratnam's historic epic drama is now at number 2 with Rs. 222 crore gross box office collection
Images: Imdb.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
Rajinikanth's Jailer made Rs. 189 crore gross in the state and ruling at number 3
Jailer
Images: Imdb.
Kamal Haasan's Vikram slipped to fourth spot with a gross Tamil collection of Rs. 181 crore
Vikram
Images: Imdb.
SS Rajamouli's period drama collected Rs. 146 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and secured number fifth in the list
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Images: Imdb.
Thalapathy Vijay's family actioner Varisu raked over Rs. 144.50 crore gross in the state and enjoying at number sixth
Varisu
Images: Imdb.
Another Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration made a gross BOC of Rs. 142 crore and secured seventh number
Master
Images: Imdb.
With Rs. 141 crore gross BOC, Vijay's Bigil is ruling the charts at number eight
Bigil
Images: Imdb.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2
Images: Imdb.
Mani Ratnam's PS-2 collected Rs. 139 crore gross in the state and enjoying the ninth spot
Another Vijay starrer action entertainer is enjoying the tenth spot with Rs. 131 crore gross box office collection
Sarkar
Images: Imdb.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.