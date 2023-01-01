Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 16, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Highest Paid Kdrama Actresses In 2023

The captivating Hallyu queen, graces screens with stunning beauty and charisma. A sought-after Korean actress, she enchants global audiences, consistently shattering drama records

Image: tvN


Jun Ji Hyun

An Asian household name radiates timeless beauty and grace. Renowned for her elegant demeanor and captivating acting style, she's a revered figure in Korea and beyond

Image: tvN

Song Hye Kyo

A respected Korean actress is celebrated for her natural beauty, versatile talent, and impeccable taste. A success in both Korea and China, she stands among industry luminaries

Image: JTBC

Lee Young Ae

A veteran in classic K-dramas, charms audiences with a warm smile and relatable characters. Her enduring appeal makes her a beloved figure in the world of drama

 Image: tvN

Choi Ji Woo

The unconventional and quirky actress, captivates with unique roles and comedic timing. A trendsetting fashion icon, she influences young women in Korea 

Image: KBS2

Gong Hyo Jin

A versatile actress, commands the screen with strong presence and powerful acting across genres. From romance to action to comedy, she excels effortlessly

Image: SBS

Ha Ji Won

The graceful and elegant actress, captivates with natural beauty and sophisticated style. Star of popular dramas like "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" and "Oh My Venus." 

Image: tvN

Shin Min A 

The popular actress of hits like "Heirs" and "Pinocchio," exudes youthful charm and versatile acting. Her bubbly personality endears her to a wide audience 

Image: SBS

Park Shin Hye

The petite and adorable actress, brings bright smiles and infectious energy to popular dramas like "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" and "Abyss." 

Image: tvN

Park Bo Young

The versatile actor, graces screens with boyish good looks, a charming personality, and natural acting prowess across romance, comedy, and action genres

Image: tvN

Kim So Hyun

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here