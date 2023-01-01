Top 10 Highest Paid Kdrama Actresses In 2023
The captivating Hallyu queen, graces screens with stunning beauty and charisma. A sought-after Korean actress, she enchants global audiences, consistently shattering drama records
Image: tvN
Jun Ji Hyun
An Asian household name radiates timeless beauty and grace. Renowned for her elegant demeanor and captivating acting style, she's a revered figure in Korea and beyond
Image: tvN
Song Hye Kyo
A respected Korean actress is celebrated for her natural beauty, versatile talent, and impeccable taste. A success in both Korea and China, she stands among industry luminaries
Image: JTBC
Lee Young Ae
A veteran in classic K-dramas, charms audiences with a warm smile and relatable characters. Her enduring appeal makes her a beloved figure in the world of drama
Image: tvN
Choi Ji Woo
The unconventional and quirky actress, captivates with unique roles and comedic timing. A trendsetting fashion icon, she influences young women in Korea
Image: KBS2
Gong Hyo Jin
A versatile actress, commands the screen with strong presence and powerful acting across genres. From romance to action to comedy, she excels effortlessly
Image: SBS
Ha Ji Won
The graceful and elegant actress, captivates with natural beauty and sophisticated style. Star of popular dramas like "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" and "Oh My Venus."
Image: tvN
Shin Min A
The popular actress of hits like "Heirs" and "Pinocchio," exudes youthful charm and versatile acting. Her bubbly personality endears her to a wide audience
Image: SBS
Park Shin Hye
The petite and adorable actress, brings bright smiles and infectious energy to popular dramas like "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" and "Abyss."
Image: tvN
Park Bo Young
The versatile actor, graces screens with boyish good looks, a charming personality, and natural acting prowess across romance, comedy, and action genres
Image: tvN
Kim So Hyun