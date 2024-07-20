Heading 3

Top 10 highest paid NHL athletes

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon makes around $12.6 million annually on average

 Nathan MacKinnon

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid earns an average of $12.5 million annually 

 Connor McDavid

New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin pulls in $11.64 million on average per year

Artemi Panarin

Toronto Maple Leafs' star Auston Matthews secures an average of $11.64 million a year 

Auston Matthews

Pittsburgh Penguins’ star  Erik Karlsson earns $11.5 million annually on average

Erik Karlsson

Boston Bruins’ goalie David Pastrnak makes $11.25 million on average per year

 David Pastrnak

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares earns an average of $11 million annually

 John Tavares

Los Angeles Kings' star Drew Doughty takes home $11 million each year on average

Drew Doughty

Toronto Maple Leafs' star Mitch Marner secures an average of $10.9 million per year

Mitch Marner

Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau  earns an average of $10.5 million annually

 Jonathan Huberdeau

