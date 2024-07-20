Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Sports
july 20, 2024
Top 10 highest paid NHL athletes
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon makes around $12.6 million annually on average
Nathan MacKinnon
Image source: Getty
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid earns an average of $12.5 million annually
Connor McDavid
Image source: Getty
New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin pulls in $11.64 million on average per year
Artemi Panarin
Image source: Getty
Toronto Maple Leafs' star Auston Matthews secures an average of $11.64 million a year
Auston Matthews
Image source: Getty
Pittsburgh Penguins’ star Erik Karlsson earns $11.5 million annually on average
Erik Karlsson
Image source: Getty
Boston Bruins’ goalie David Pastrnak makes $11.25 million on average per year
Image source: Getty
David Pastrnak
Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares earns an average of $11 million annually
Image source: Getty
John Tavares
Los Angeles Kings' star Drew Doughty takes home $11 million each year on average
Drew Doughty
Image source: Getty
Toronto Maple Leafs' star Mitch Marner secures an average of $10.9 million per year
Mitch Marner
Image source: Getty
Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau earns an average of $10.5 million annually
Jonathan Huberdeau
Image source: Getty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.