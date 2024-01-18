Heading 3
Top 10 highest-rated Indian films
Vikrant Massey's sensational Hit film, 12th Fail, topped the chart with a rating of 9.2 on IMDb
12th Fail
The 1993 animated film also has an IMDb rating of 9.2 but lacks in the number of votes against the 12th Fail
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram
Kannada film 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty in lead bags a rating of 8.8 on IMDb
777 Charlie
National Award-winning Malayalam film #Home also grabbed an 8.8 rating on IMDb
#Home
Suriya's courtroom drama, Jai Bhim, received a rating of 8.7 on IMDb
Jai Bhim
Another Suriya starrer content-driven film, Soorarai Pottru, also gets a rating of 8.7 on IMDb
Soorarai Pootru
R. Madhavan’s debut directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, received a rating of 8.7 on the website
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
The Kamal Haasan starrer blockbuster cult film Nayakan took the third spot with an 8.6 IMDb rating
Nayakan
Starring Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, Anbe Sivam received a rating of 8.6 on the website
Anbe Sivam
3 Idiots
Aamir Khan's much-loved film, 3 Idiots, collected 8.4 rating on the website
