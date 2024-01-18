Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 18, 2024

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films 

Vikrant Massey's sensational Hit film, 12th Fail, topped the chart with a rating of 9.2 on IMDb 

12th Fail

Images: IMDb

The 1993 animated film also has an IMDb rating of 9.2 but lacks in the number of votes against the 12th Fail

Images: IMDb

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram

Kannada film 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty in lead bags a rating of 8.8 on IMDb 

 Images: IMDb

 777 Charlie

National Award-winning Malayalam film #Home also grabbed an 8.8 rating on IMDb 

#Home

 Images: IMDb

Suriya's courtroom drama, Jai Bhim, received a rating of 8.7 on IMDb 

Jai Bhim 

 Images: IMDb

Another Suriya starrer content-driven film, Soorarai Pottru, also gets a rating of 8.7 on IMDb 

Soorarai Pootru 

Images: IMDb

R. Madhavan’s debut directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, received a rating of 8.7 on the website

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

 Images: IMDb

The Kamal Haasan starrer blockbuster cult film Nayakan took the third spot with an 8.6 IMDb rating

Nayakan

 Images: IMDb

Starring Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, Anbe Sivam received a rating of 8.6 on the website 

Anbe Sivam

 Images: IMDb

3 Idiots 

 Images: IMDb

Aamir Khan's much-loved film, 3 Idiots, collected 8.4 rating on the website 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here