Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 18, 2024

Movies to watch if you like My Fault

This movie is about a fangirl who find herself torn between an idol and her male best friend

Just a little chemistry

This movie tells a story about Raquel’s as her long-time next door neighbor crush starts getting feeling for her despite family objections

Through my window

In this rom, Ad exec Alex get broken when his girlfriend rejects the proposal but found his love when a young girl enters his life

Sorry If I call you love

In this movie a journalism placement student in a coastal town uncovers a 1958 love story 

The Summer We Lived 

In this tight thriller a teacher goes to extremes to rescue his wrongly jailed wife 

Anything For Her

With Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdamas this classic love story faces social challenges 

The Notebook

Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock shine in this rom-com where a lawyer leaves her boss, bringing humor and strong chemistry to the screen

Two Weeks Notice

Directed by Adrian Lyne, this steamy thriller follows a New York suburban couple as their marriage takes a dangerous turn due to an adulterous affair

 Unfaithful

Julia Roberts stars in this '90s rom-com where a woman realizes her love for her engaged friend

My Best Friend’s Wedding 

Sweet Home Alabama 

Reese Witherspoon's character faces a unique love triangle when she returns to her hometown in Alabama to finalize a divorce

