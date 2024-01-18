Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 18, 2024
Movies to watch if you like My Fault
This movie is about a fangirl who find herself torn between an idol and her male best friend
Just a little chemistry
Images: IMDb
This movie tells a story about Raquel’s as her long-time next door neighbor crush starts getting feeling for her despite family objections
Images: IMDb
Through my window
In this rom, Ad exec Alex get broken when his girlfriend rejects the proposal but found his love when a young girl enters his life
Images: IMDb
Sorry If I call you love
In this movie a journalism placement student in a coastal town uncovers a 1958 love story
The Summer We Lived
Images: IMDb
In this tight thriller a teacher goes to extremes to rescue his wrongly jailed wife
Anything For Her
Images: IMDb
With Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdamas this classic love story faces social challenges
The Notebook
Images: IMDb
Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock shine in this rom-com where a lawyer leaves her boss, bringing humor and strong chemistry to the screen
Two Weeks Notice
Images: IMDb
Directed by Adrian Lyne, this steamy thriller follows a New York suburban couple as their marriage takes a dangerous turn due to an adulterous affair
Unfaithful
Images: IMDb
Julia Roberts stars in this '90s rom-com where a woman realizes her love for her engaged friend
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Images: IMDb
Sweet Home Alabama
Images: IMDb
Reese Witherspoon's character faces a unique love triangle when she returns to her hometown in Alabama to finalize a divorce
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.