Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 13, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 highest-rated
K-dramas of 2023

Continuing the tradition of beloved office romance K-dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Business Proposal, the Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah-starring drama proved to be a success

Image: JTBC

King The Land

The story revolves around the female lead, who can see into people's pasts through touch. This special gift ties her destiny to that of a mysterious man who has been doomed to live the same day again and over again.

Image: JTBC

Behind Your Touch

The main characters of the story are Young Soon and her son Kang Ho, whose relationship becomes rocky as a result of his rigorous upbringing

Image: JTBC

The good bad mother

The show stars Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Chung Ah, and explores the rise and fall of a young woman who finds unexpected success in the world of online influencers

Image: Netflix

Celebrity

The Korean drama featuring ex-SF9 member Kim Ro Woon and actress Jo Bo Ah emerged as yet another successful supernatural series of the year

Destined With You

Image: JTBC

The show's second season features the return of the priest, the exorcist priestess, and the immortal doctor, with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon in key roles

Image: tvN

Island season 2

The spin-off of the 2017 K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, story takes us into the lives of three powerful women. The story unfolds as they confront Ryu Shi O, played by Byeon Woo Seok, a prominent drug dealer in Gangnam

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Nam Soon

Earning the highest ratings, the historical drama My Dearest stars Min Namkoong, Eun Jin Ahn, and Hak Joo Lee in pivotal roles. The story is about a man who is keeping a deep-seated secret from everyone

Image: MBC

My Dearest

In Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's romantic comedy-drama My Demon, a demon that has lived for two centuries survives by trading souls with people. Kim Yoo Jung plays a wealthy corporate heiress in the interim

Image: SBS

My Demon

The story revolves around a CODA student who was born into a deaf family and has exceptional musical talent. He unexpectedly travels back in time to a foreign place

Image: tvN

Twinkling Watermelon

