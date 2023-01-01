Continuing the tradition of beloved office romance K-dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Business Proposal, the Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah-starring drama proved to be a success
Image: JTBC
King The Land
The story revolves around the female lead, who can see into people's pasts through touch. This special gift ties her destiny to that of a mysterious man who has been doomed to live the same day again and over again.
Image: JTBC
Behind Your Touch
The main characters of the story are Young Soon and her son Kang Ho, whose relationship becomes rocky as a result of his rigorous upbringing
Image: JTBC
The good bad mother
The show stars Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Chung Ah, and explores the rise and fall of a young woman who finds unexpected success in the world of online influencers
Image: Netflix
Celebrity
The Korean drama featuring ex-SF9 member Kim Ro Woon and actress Jo Bo Ah emerged as yet another successful supernatural series of the year
Destined With You
Image: JTBC
The show's second season features the return of the priest, the exorcist priestess, and the immortal doctor, with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon in key roles
Image: tvN
Island season 2
The spin-off of the 2017 K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, story takes us into the lives of three powerful women. The story unfolds as they confront Ryu Shi O, played by Byeon Woo Seok, a prominent drug dealer in Gangnam
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Nam Soon
Earning the highest ratings, the historical drama My Dearest stars Min Namkoong, Eun Jin Ahn, and Hak Joo Lee in pivotal roles. The story is about a man who is keeping a deep-seated secret from everyone
Image: MBC
My Dearest
In Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's romantic comedy-drama My Demon, a demon that has lived for two centuries survives by trading souls with people. Kim Yoo Jung plays a wealthy corporate heiress in the interim
Image: SBS
My Demon
The story revolves around a CODA student who was born into a deaf family and has exceptional musical talent. He unexpectedly travels back in time to a foreign place