Heading 3
December 29, 2023
Top 10 highest rated Salman Khan movies
Undoubtedly, it is among the best films of Salman Khan. The Kabir Khan directorial is ruling the chart with 8.1 IMDb rating
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Cult classic comedy-drama, Andaz Apna Apna is the only film where Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared the screen together. The movie has 8.0 ratings on IMDb
Andaz Apna Apna
The Karan Johar directorial stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The romantic drama is at third number with a rating of 7.5 on IMDb
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
It is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut directorial film. The movie received 7.5 ratings on IMDb
Khamoshi: The Musical
It is one of the biggest Hits of Indian cinema. The family drama has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Another family drama that ranks on the list is Baghban. The movie stars Salman Khan in a cameo. It has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb
Baghban
It is the movie that established Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's iconic on-screen pairing. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
This marked the debut of Salman Khan as a leading actor in Hindi cinema. The movie is rated 7.3 on IMDb
Maine Pyaar Kiya
Tere Naam
It is among the most loved movies of Salman Khan. The tragic love story received a rating of 7.2 on IMDb
Saajan marked the first-ever collaboration of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The Musical hit film received a 7.2 rating on IMDb
Saajan
