Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 29, 2023

Top 10 highest rated Salman Khan movies 

Undoubtedly, it is among the best films of Salman Khan. The Kabir Khan directorial is ruling the chart with 8.1 IMDb rating

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Cult classic comedy-drama, Andaz Apna Apna is the only film where Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared the screen together. The movie has 8.0 ratings on IMDb

Andaz Apna Apna

The Karan Johar directorial stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The romantic drama is at third number with a rating of 7.5 on IMDb 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

It is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut directorial film. The movie received 7.5 ratings on IMDb

Khamoshi: The Musical 

It is one of the biggest Hits of Indian cinema. The family drama has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb 

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Another family drama that ranks on the list is Baghban. The movie stars Salman Khan in a cameo. It has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb

Baghban 

It is the movie that established Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's iconic on-screen pairing. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 

This marked the debut of Salman Khan as a leading actor in Hindi cinema. The movie is rated 7.3 on IMDb 

Maine Pyaar Kiya 

Tere Naam 

It is among the most loved movies of Salman Khan. The tragic love story received a rating of 7.2 on IMDb 

Saajan marked the first-ever collaboration of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The Musical hit film received a 7.2 rating on IMDb 

Saajan

