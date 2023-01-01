Top 10 Highly Rated K-dramas of 2023
A highly suggested rom-com drama between the main characters, their close friends, and their kids, making their lives full of lovely moments and drama
Crash Course in Romance
Source: Netflix
Doctor Romantic S3
Source: SBS
An inspiring drama about a genius surgeon in Doldam Hospital who would likely fight against all the healthcare injustice to treat their patients at all costs.
Another interesting rom-com is about a woman lawyer who breaks men’s hearts and a famous actor who hates women, and how their love-and-hate theory leads them to fake a relationship
Love to Hate You
Source: Netflix
The drama revolves around a strong female lead employee. After hearing the gruesome truth about her company, she tries to end the injustice and expose the reality of politics
Queenmaker
Source: Netflix
Oasis is a drama about imperfect human beings who are filled with greed, jealousy, revenge, and selfishness but still hope to find peace at the end of their journey
Oasis
Source: KBS2
The Fantasy drama about a nine-tailed immortal fox that ends up in the year 1938 and how he gets tangled in the web of Human politics during the time of imperialism and colonization
Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938
Source: tvN
The drama is basically about revenge. The series follows an ex-military man whose mother was brutally murdered, he then joined a taxi company named ‘Rainbow’ which actually offers a revenge call service
Taxi Driver 2
Source: SBS
After The Glory Part 1 became a super hit The Glory Part 2 is also no less intense than Part 1. The drama is about a woman who was brutally bullied in her school days and now after she has finally become an adult she finds ways to get her revenge.
The Glory Part 2
Source: Netflix
A story about a prosecutor who got into an accident and was left with a mind of a child, and how he and his mother try hard in the journey to heal their relationship
The Good Bad Mother
Source: JTBC
The K-drama mainly focuses on a woman named Go Ah In and her day-to-day struggle and sacrifices as a woman in corporate life.
Agency
Source: JTBC