Top 10 Hilarious K-drama Rom-Coms you can't miss
An entertainment industry employee who is in charge of cleaning up the messes of the stars falls in love with one of the biggest stars
Image: tvN
Shooting Stars
A food researcher goes on a blind date with her company's CEO, but he turns out to be her crush
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
A former badminton player and a sports management intern fall in love while working together for a badminton team
Love All Play
Image: KBS2
A mysterious magician meets a girl who dreams of becoming a magician. It revolves around the magician and the teenage girl enduring harsh realities
The Sound of Magic
Image: Netflix
A popular actor and a chef start a secret relationship. It's a romance-boosting story that claims to be a type of drama you have never seen before
To My Star 2
Image: Viki
Two former high school sweethearts who broke up on bad terms meet again years later
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS TV
A woman who is afraid of love and a man who is haunted by his past meet and heal each other
You Are My Spring
Image: tvN
A high school fencing prodigy and a college dropout fell in love in the 1990s
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love while attending the same university
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: tvN