Pujya Doss

april 20, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Hilarious K-drama Rom-Coms you can't miss

An entertainment industry employee who is in charge of cleaning up the messes of the stars falls in love with one of the biggest stars

Image: tvN

Shooting Stars 

A food researcher goes on a blind date with her company's CEO, but he turns out to be her crush

Image: SBS

Business Proposal 

A former badminton player and a sports management intern fall in love while working together for a badminton team

Love All Play 

Image: KBS2

A mysterious magician meets a girl who dreams of becoming a magician. It revolves around the magician and the teenage girl enduring harsh realities

The Sound of Magic

Image: Netflix

A popular actor and a chef start a secret relationship. It's a romance-boosting story that claims to be a type of drama you have never seen before 

To My Star 2 

Image: Viki

Two former high school sweethearts who broke up on bad terms meet again years later

Our Beloved Summer

Image: SBS TV

A woman who is afraid of love and a man who is haunted by his past meet and heal each other

You Are My Spring 

Image: tvN

A high school fencing prodigy and a college dropout fell in love in the 1990s

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image: tvN

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman

Hometown Cha Cha Cha 

Image: tvN

A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love while attending the same university

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image: tvN

