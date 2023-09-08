Heading 3

Top 10 Hindi All Time Box office Openings

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has topped the charts and set a new record for the Hindi box office with Rs 65.50 crores nett. collection on its opening day

Jawan 

Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan holds the second spot with Rs 55 crores opening at the Hindi box office

Pathaan

Much hyped pan-India film, KGF Chapter 2 is at number 3 with a whopping 52.40 crores nett. opening at the Hindi box office

 KGF 2 

Hrithik Roshan's War holds the fourth spot with 50.65 crores opening on its first day. The film has been renewed for a sequel

War 

Thugs Of Hindostan 

Aamir Khan's only film with Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs Of Hindostan raked over 48.25 crores nett. on its first day in Hindi and secured spot no. 5

 Bharat 

Salman Khan's Bharat took an opening of Rs 41.65 crores nett. at the Hindi box office and rests at no. 6 for now

Baahubali 2 

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 had opened with Rs 40.75 crores at the Hindi box office and secures spot no. 7

Salman Khan's last film with Sooraj Barjatya, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo took a opening of 39.30 crores nett at the Hindi box office and rests at no. 8

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sunny Deol's recent blockbuster Gadar 2 takes the 9th spot with Rs 39 crores nett. opening at the Hindi box office

Gadar 2 

Salman Khan's Sultan is resting at 10th position with Rs 36.60 crores nett. opening at the Hindi box office

Sultan 

