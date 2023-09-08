Heading 3
Top 10 Hindi All Time Box office Openings
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has topped the charts and set a new record for the Hindi box office with Rs 65.50 crores nett. collection on its opening day
Jawan
Image: IMDB
Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan holds the second spot with Rs 55 crores opening at the Hindi box office
Pathaan
Image: IMDB
Much hyped pan-India film, KGF Chapter 2 is at number 3 with a whopping 52.40 crores nett. opening at the Hindi box office
Image: IMDb
KGF 2
Hrithik Roshan's War holds the fourth spot with 50.65 crores opening on its first day. The film has been renewed for a sequel
War
Image: IMDb
Thugs Of Hindostan
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan's only film with Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs Of Hindostan raked over 48.25 crores nett. on its first day in Hindi and secured spot no. 5
Bharat
Image: IMDB
Salman Khan's Bharat took an opening of Rs 41.65 crores nett. at the Hindi box office and rests at no. 6 for now
Baahubali 2
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 had opened with Rs 40.75 crores at the Hindi box office and secures spot no. 7
Salman Khan's last film with Sooraj Barjatya, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo took a opening of 39.30 crores nett at the Hindi box office and rests at no. 8
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Image: IMDb
Sunny Deol's recent blockbuster Gadar 2 takes the 9th spot with Rs 39 crores nett. opening at the Hindi box office
Gadar 2
Image: IMDB
Salman Khan's Sultan is resting at 10th position with Rs 36.60 crores nett. opening at the Hindi box office
Sultan
Image: IMDB
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
