Top 10 Historical K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 25, 2023

Entertainment

Mr. Queen is a witty and well-acted Korean drama about a chef who time travels into the body of a queen-to-be and is forced to marry the king. It cleverly critiques gender identity, class, and politics with humour

Mr. Queen

Source: tvN

A romantic Korean drama set in the Joseon er, it follows the story of Crown Prince Lee Yeong and Hong Ra On, who disguises herself as a man. The plot revolves around their bond and their unawareness of each other's true identity

Love in the Moonlight 

Source: KBS

Hwarang is a star-studded Korean drama with Park Seo Joon and BTS's V. Queen Jiso forms a new organization, the Hwarang, to protect her son and the throne by undermining the nobles' influence

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Source: KBS2

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo is a popular Korean historical drama about a modern woman who time travels to the Goryeo era as a sister-in-law to a prince. Many of the princes fall in love with her, including the infamous Wolfdog

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Source: SBS

It sheds new light on the life of leader Lee Bang Won, who initiated the formation of the Joseon Empire. The show presents his life and reign as the third king of Joseon from a different perspective

The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won

Source: KBS1

This storyline revolves around Deokman, one of the twin daughters of King Jinpyeong and Queen Maya. After her sister's assassination, the latter becomes the first female ruler of the Silla kingdom 

Queen Seondeok

Source: MBC

This historical-fantasy drama is based on a book by Jung Eun Gwol. It depicts a tragic love story between a Joseon Dynasty king and a female shaman, and the political conflicts that arise. The Crown Prince falls for Heo Yeon Woo, but Queen Dowager plots to keep them apart by arranging his marriage to the Prime Minister's daughter.

Moon Embracing the Sun

Source: MBC

Empress Ki is a historic melodrama based on the true story of a Goryeo girl who becomes the Empress of Yuan. The show explores the end of a great kingdom and has action, angst, loss, revenge, and drama

Empress Ki

Source: MBC

In this romantic comedy, an amnesiac prince and an unmarried merchant woman are forced to marry. While the wife manages everything, the husband tries to recover his memory

100 Days My Prince

Source: tvN

Flower of Prison may appear to be a love story, but it's a story of oppression and revenge. The main character rises from a prison warden to a spy, uncovering secrets of her birth and gaining friends along the way

Flower of the Prison

Source: MBC

