Mr. Queen is a witty and well-acted Korean drama about a chef who time travels into the body of a queen-to-be and is forced to marry the king. It cleverly critiques gender identity, class, and politics with humour
Mr. Queen
Source: tvN
A romantic Korean drama set in the Joseon er, it follows the story of Crown Prince Lee Yeong and Hong Ra On, who disguises herself as a man. The plot revolves around their bond and their unawareness of each other's true identity
Love in the Moonlight
Source: KBS
Hwarang is a star-studded Korean drama with Park Seo Joon and BTS's V. Queen Jiso forms a new organization, the Hwarang, to protect her son and the throne by undermining the nobles' influence
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Source: KBS2
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo is a popular Korean historical drama about a modern woman who time travels to the Goryeo era as a sister-in-law to a prince. Many of the princes fall in love with her, including the infamous Wolfdog
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
It sheds new light on the life of leader Lee Bang Won, who initiated the formation of the Joseon Empire. The show presents his life and reign as the third king of Joseon from a different perspective
The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won
Source: KBS1
This storyline revolves around Deokman, one of the twin daughters of King Jinpyeong and Queen Maya. After her sister's assassination, the latter becomes the first female ruler of the Silla kingdom
Queen Seondeok
Source: MBC
This historical-fantasy drama is based on a book by Jung Eun Gwol. It depicts a tragic love story between a Joseon Dynasty king and a female shaman, and the political conflicts that arise. The Crown Prince falls for Heo Yeon Woo, but Queen Dowager plots to keep them apart by arranging his marriage to the Prime Minister's daughter.
Moon Embracing the Sun
Source: MBC
Empress Ki is a historic melodrama based on the true story of a Goryeo girl who becomes the Empress of Yuan. The show explores the end of a great kingdom and has action, angst, loss, revenge, and drama
Empress Ki
Source: MBC
In this romantic comedy, an amnesiac prince and an unmarried merchant woman are forced to marry. While the wife manages everything, the husband tries to recover his memory
100 Days My Prince
Source: tvN
Flower of Prison may appear to be a love story, but it's a story of oppression and revenge. The main character rises from a prison warden to a spy, uncovering secrets of her birth and gaining friends along the way
Flower of the Prison
Source: MBC