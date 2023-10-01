Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
October 01, 2023
Top 10 Hollywood film's biz in India
James Cameron's Avatar 2: The Way Of Water tops the chart with 460 crore gross in India
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Image: IMDb
The much-hyped blockbuster MCU flick, Avengers: Endgame, collected 442 crore gross in India and secured the second position
Avengers: Endgame
Image: IMDb
Another MCU superhero film, Avengers: Infinity War, stands at the third position with 296.50 crore gross in India
Image: IMDb
Avengers: Infinity War
Spider Man: No Way Home is at the fourth position with a 261.90 crore gross at the Indian box office
Spider Man: No Way Home
Image: IMDb
The Jungle Book
Image: IMDb
Live action animated film, The Jungle Book ranked fifth in the list with a 259.30 crore gross at the Indian box office
The Lion King
Image: IMDb
Another Hollywood live action animated film, The Lion King secured sixth position with 184.70 crore gross at the Indian box office
Oppenheimer
Image: IMDb
The recently released Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer closes its lifetime collection at 152.50 crore gross in India. The movie took the seventh position in the list
The latest Doctor Strange installment minted 161 crore gross in India and secured eighth position in the list
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Image: IMDb
The tenth installment of Fast & Furious franchise ranked ninth position in the list with 131 crore gross box office collection in India
Fast X
Image: IMDb
Tom Cruise's latest blockbuster film, MI-7 took the tenth position with 125.05 crore gross box office collection in India
Mission Impossible 7
Image: IMDb
Pinkvilla
information source
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.