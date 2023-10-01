Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

October 01, 2023

Top 10 Hollywood film's biz in India

James Cameron's Avatar 2: The Way Of Water tops the chart with 460 crore gross in India

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Image: IMDb 

The much-hyped blockbuster MCU flick, Avengers: Endgame, collected 442 crore gross in India and secured the second position

 Avengers: Endgame

Image: IMDb 

Another MCU superhero film, Avengers: Infinity War, stands at the third position with 296.50 crore gross in India

Image: IMDb 

Avengers: Infinity War

Spider Man: No Way Home is at the fourth position with a 261.90 crore gross at the Indian box office

Spider Man: No Way Home

Image: IMDb 

The Jungle Book

Image: IMDb 

Live action animated film, The Jungle Book ranked fifth in the list with a 259.30 crore gross at the Indian box office

The Lion King

Image: IMDb 

Another Hollywood live action animated film, The Lion King secured sixth position with 184.70 crore gross at the Indian box office

Oppenheimer 

Image: IMDb 

The recently released Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer closes its lifetime collection at 152.50 crore gross in India. The movie took the seventh position in the list

The latest Doctor Strange installment minted 161 crore gross in India and secured eighth position in the list

 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Image: IMDb 

The tenth installment of Fast & Furious franchise ranked ninth position in the list with 131 crore gross box office collection in India

Fast X

Image: IMDb 

Tom Cruise's latest blockbuster film, MI-7 took the tenth position with 125.05 crore gross box office collection in India

Mission Impossible 7

Image: IMDb 

Pinkvilla

information source

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here