Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 horror K-dramas to give you chills

Set in Korea's Joseon period, this series combines historical drama with horror as a prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into flesh-eating monsters

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

When a young woman becomes entangled with a cult, her family must rescue her from its clutches. The eerie atmosphere and psychological tension make for a haunting watch

Save Me

Image: OCN

A young man moves into an eerie, run-down apartment complex in Seoul and discovers the disturbing secrets of his neighbors, leading to a terrifying spiral into madness

 Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

A psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces to combat supernatural forces wreaking havoc in their town. This drama skillfully blends horror with crime-solving elements

The Guest

Image: OCN

Mixing horror and romantic comedy, a woman who can see ghosts finds solace in the presence of a CEO who can make the spirits disappear by touching her

 The Master's Sun

Image: SBS TV

Set in a remote school during winter break, a group of students and their teacher become trapped by a snowstorm while dark secrets and chilling events unfold

 White Christmas

Image: KBS

This unique drama follows a woman who gains the ability to see scents after surviving a traumatic event, including the scents left behind by criminals

Image: SBS

The Girl Who Sees Scents

A prosecutor becomes a vampire after an accident, and he uses his newfound abilities to solve crimes while struggling to maintain his humanity

Image: OCN

Vampire Prosecutor

A detective with the ability to communicate with ghosts joins forces with a psychic to solve mysterious cases involving spirits and supernatural phenomena

Possessed

Image: Netflix

A psychiatrist with the ability to see ghosts helps restless spirits find closure while dealing with his own personal traumas

 Soul

Image: MBC 

