Top 10 horror K-dramas to give you chills
Set in Korea's Joseon period, this series combines historical drama with horror as a prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into flesh-eating monsters
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
When a young woman becomes entangled with a cult, her family must rescue her from its clutches. The eerie atmosphere and psychological tension make for a haunting watch
Save Me
Image: OCN
A young man moves into an eerie, run-down apartment complex in Seoul and discovers the disturbing secrets of his neighbors, leading to a terrifying spiral into madness
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
A psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces to combat supernatural forces wreaking havoc in their town. This drama skillfully blends horror with crime-solving elements
The Guest
Image: OCN
Mixing horror and romantic comedy, a woman who can see ghosts finds solace in the presence of a CEO who can make the spirits disappear by touching her
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS TV
Set in a remote school during winter break, a group of students and their teacher become trapped by a snowstorm while dark secrets and chilling events unfold
White Christmas
Image: KBS
This unique drama follows a woman who gains the ability to see scents after surviving a traumatic event, including the scents left behind by criminals
Image: SBS
The Girl Who Sees Scents
A prosecutor becomes a vampire after an accident, and he uses his newfound abilities to solve crimes while struggling to maintain his humanity
Image: OCN
Vampire Prosecutor
A detective with the ability to communicate with ghosts joins forces with a psychic to solve mysterious cases involving spirits and supernatural phenomena
Possessed
Image: Netflix
A psychiatrist with the ability to see ghosts helps restless spirits find closure while dealing with his own personal traumas
Soul
Image: MBC