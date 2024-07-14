Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
july 14, 2024
Top 10 Horror Movies on Netflix
A terrifying tale of paranormal investigators tackling a malevolent presence in a farmhouse
The Conjuring
Image: IMDb
A Spanish horror film based on a true story, where a teenage girl tries to summon her deceased father and unleashes a sinister force
Veronica
Image: IMDb
Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren travel to London to help a single mother and her children plagued by malicious spirits
The Conjuring 2
Image: IMDb
A gripping adaptation of Stephen King's novel where a woman's fight for survival turns into a nightmare
Gerald's Game
Image: IMDb
A group of friends confront their darkest fears when they awaken the dark powers of an ancient spirit board
Ouija
Image: IMDb
A dark and violent journey as a man tries to rescue his sister from a religious cult on a remote island
Image: IMDb
Apostle
A thrilling series that spans three centuries, uncovering the dark secrets of Shadyside
Fear Street Trilogy
Image: IMDb
A post-apocalyptic thriller where unseen entities drive people to deadly insanity
Bird Box
Image: IMDb
A gripping South Korean zombie horror film focusing on a lone survivor's fight against the undead
#Alive
Image: IMDb
A supernatural horror set in 1980s Tehran, blending war and haunting elements in a spine-chilling narrative
Under the Shadow
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.