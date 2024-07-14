Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

july 14, 2024

Top 10 Horror Movies on Netflix

A terrifying tale of paranormal investigators tackling a malevolent presence in a farmhouse

 The Conjuring

A Spanish horror film based on a true story, where a teenage girl tries to summon her deceased father and unleashes a sinister force

 Veronica

Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren travel to London to help a single mother and her children plagued by malicious spirits 

The Conjuring 2

A gripping adaptation of Stephen King's novel where a woman's fight for survival turns into a nightmare

 Gerald's Game

A group of friends confront their darkest fears when they awaken the dark powers of an ancient spirit board

 Ouija

A dark and violent journey as a man tries to rescue his sister from a religious cult on a remote island

Apostle

A thrilling series that spans three centuries, uncovering the dark secrets of Shadyside

Fear Street Trilogy

A post-apocalyptic thriller where unseen entities drive people to deadly insanity

Bird Box

A gripping South Korean zombie horror film focusing on a lone survivor's fight against the undead

 #Alive

A supernatural horror set in 1980s Tehran, blending war and haunting elements in a spine-chilling narrative

 Under the Shadow

