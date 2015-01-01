Top 10 Hot K-drama Baddies
Byeon Woo-seok is the villainous CEO Ryu Shi-oh in Strong Girl Nam-soon. With striking looks, he captivates viewers as he masterfully portrays the morally ambiguous character
Byeon Woo-seok (Strong Girl Nam-soon, 2023)
Image: JTBC
In Flower of Evil, Kim Ji-hoon's exceptional performance as a captivating yet repulsive character mesmerizes viewers. His finesse in embodying the role keeps audiences riveted
Kim Ji-hoon (Flower of Evil, 2020)
Image: tvN
Lee Soo-hyuk's charismatic portrayal of vampire Gwi adds depth to The Scholar Who Walks the Night. His sinister presence clashes with other supernatural beings, enhancing the historical fantasy drama
Lee Soo-hyuk (The Scholar Who Walks the Night, 2015)
Image: MBC
Kang Ki-young breathes life into the morally corrupt Hwang Pil-kwang in Uncanny Counter: Counter Strike. As a formidable adversary to the Counters, his character challenges justice
Kang Ki-young (Uncanny Counter: Counter-Strike, 2023)
Image: tvN
Joon-Woo Jang (Vincenzo, 2021)
Image: tvN
In Vincenzo, Ok Taecyeon portrays Joon-Woo Jang with cunning and ruthlessness in the legal realm. His compelling performance adds intrigue to the 2021 K-drama
Kim Hieora plays Gelli Choi, a manipulative antagonist in Uncanny Counter. With a mysterious background, she is determined to achieve her goals, adding gripping complexity to the series
Kim Hieora (Uncanny Counter, 2023)
Image: OCN
In Hello Monster, Park Bo-gum's masterful portrayal of a psychopathic serial killer is both charming and deeply disturbing. His compelling performance is central to the psychological thriller
Park Bo-gum (Hello Monster, 2015)
Image: KBS2
In Strangers from Hell, Lee Dong-wook's intense and mysterious portrayal of Seo Moon-jo leaves a lasting impression. His chilling role contributes to the psychological thriller's impact
Lee Dong-wook (Strangers from Hell, 2019)
Image: OCN
Kim So-Yeon brings Cheon So Jin to life in The Penthouse. Her outstanding interpretation of the conniving and ruthless character makes So Jin a formidable force
Kim So-Yeon (The Penthouse, 2020)
Image: SBS
Click Here
Kim Bum's standout performance as Lee Rang in The Tale of the Nine-Tailed adds depth to the fantasy drama. His portrayal enriches the storyline with complexity
Lee Rang (The Tale of the Nine-Tailed, 2020)
Image: tvN