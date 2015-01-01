Heading 3

Top 10 Hot K-drama Baddies

Byeon Woo-seok is the villainous CEO Ryu Shi-oh in Strong Girl Nam-soon. With striking looks, he captivates viewers as he masterfully portrays the morally ambiguous character

Byeon Woo-seok (Strong Girl Nam-soon, 2023)

Image:  JTBC

In Flower of Evil, Kim Ji-hoon's exceptional performance as a captivating yet repulsive character mesmerizes viewers. His finesse in embodying the role keeps audiences riveted

Kim Ji-hoon (Flower of Evil, 2020)

Image:  tvN

Lee Soo-hyuk's charismatic portrayal of vampire Gwi adds depth to The Scholar Who Walks the Night. His sinister presence clashes with other supernatural beings, enhancing the historical fantasy drama

Lee Soo-hyuk (The Scholar Who Walks the Night, 2015)

Image:  MBC

Kang Ki-young breathes life into the morally corrupt Hwang Pil-kwang in Uncanny Counter: Counter Strike. As a formidable adversary to the Counters, his character challenges justice

Kang Ki-young (Uncanny Counter: Counter-Strike, 2023)

Image:  tvN

Joon-Woo Jang (Vincenzo, 2021)

Image:  tvN

In Vincenzo, Ok Taecyeon portrays Joon-Woo Jang with cunning and ruthlessness in the legal realm. His compelling performance adds intrigue to the 2021 K-drama

Kim Hieora plays Gelli Choi, a manipulative antagonist in Uncanny Counter. With a mysterious background, she is determined to achieve her goals, adding gripping complexity to the series

Kim Hieora (Uncanny Counter, 2023)

Image:  OCN

In Hello Monster, Park Bo-gum's masterful portrayal of a psychopathic serial killer is both charming and deeply disturbing. His compelling performance is central to the psychological thriller

Park Bo-gum (Hello Monster, 2015)

Image:  KBS2

In Strangers from Hell, Lee Dong-wook's intense and mysterious portrayal of Seo Moon-jo leaves a lasting impression. His chilling role contributes to the psychological thriller's impact

Lee Dong-wook (Strangers from Hell, 2019)

Image:  OCN

Kim So-Yeon brings Cheon So Jin to life in The Penthouse. Her outstanding interpretation of the conniving and ruthless character makes So Jin a formidable force

Kim So-Yeon (The Penthouse, 2020)

Image:  SBS

Kim Bum's standout performance as Lee Rang in The Tale of the Nine-Tailed adds depth to the fantasy drama. His portrayal enriches the storyline with complexity

Lee Rang (The Tale of the Nine-Tailed, 2020)

Image:  tvN

