Pujya Doss

august 28, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 hottest Korean drama actors 

He is known for his historic drama roles such as Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch. He is one of the most successful actors in South Korea

 Lee Min Ho

Image: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram

He rose to fame after the drama Descendants of the Sun known for his versatility and ability to portray a wide range of roles

Song Joong Ki

Image: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram

He is another popular actor from South Korea who starred in famous movies like Goblin and Train to Busan. He is known for his deep voice and good looks

Gong Yoo

Image: Management SOOP

Known for his muscular physique he is a versatile actor who starred in both action and romantic dramas doing his own stunts

 Ji Chang Wook

Image: Spring Company

The My Love from the Stars actor is known for his charming smile and his ability to make fans laugh and cry with his amazing acting skills

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: Goldmedalist

Next up on the list is Park Seo Joon who is well-recognized as the CEO for his boyish good looks and comedic timing

 Park Seo Joon

Image: Awesome ENT

He is known for his refreshing personality and his ability to portray warm and sincere characters that make him one of the hottest in K-town

Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment

Kim Seon Ho

He is so kind, gentle with undeniable charm with many successful dramas including Something in the Rain

Image: FNC Entertainment

Jung Hae In

The rising star is known for his visuals and ability to portray both charming and brooding characters makes him the hottest man for fans

 Hwang In Yeop

Image: KeyEast Entertainment

He is known for his visuals that allow him to portray both innocent and charming characters making him versatile 

Cha Eun Woo

Image: Fantagio

