Top 10 hottest Korean drama actors
He is known for his historic drama roles such as Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch. He is one of the most successful actors in South Korea
Lee Min Ho
Image: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
He rose to fame after the drama Descendants of the Sun known for his versatility and ability to portray a wide range of roles
Song Joong Ki
Image: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram
He is another popular actor from South Korea who starred in famous movies like Goblin and Train to Busan. He is known for his deep voice and good looks
Gong Yoo
Image: Management SOOP
Known for his muscular physique he is a versatile actor who starred in both action and romantic dramas doing his own stunts
Ji Chang Wook
Image: Spring Company
The My Love from the Stars actor is known for his charming smile and his ability to make fans laugh and cry with his amazing acting skills
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: Goldmedalist
Next up on the list is Park Seo Joon who is well-recognized as the CEO for his boyish good looks and comedic timing
Park Seo Joon
Image: Awesome ENT
He is known for his refreshing personality and his ability to portray warm and sincere characters that make him one of the hottest in K-town
Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment
Kim Seon Ho
He is so kind, gentle with undeniable charm with many successful dramas including Something in the Rain
Image: FNC Entertainment
Jung Hae In
The rising star is known for his visuals and ability to portray both charming and brooding characters makes him the hottest man for fans
Hwang In Yeop
Image: KeyEast Entertainment
Click Here
He is known for his visuals that allow him to portray both innocent and charming characters making him versatile
Cha Eun Woo
Image: Fantagio