Pujya Doss

september 07, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 HYBE LABELS Artists

A seven-member boy group that is known for their catchy songs, impressive dance moves, and positive messages They are the most popular K-pop group in the world

BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A five-member boy group that is known for their experimental sound and youthful energy They have been praised for their unique and creative music

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A seven-member boy group that is known for their diverse talents and charismatic performances They have quickly become one of the most popular rookie groups in K-pop

ENHYPEN 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A 13-member boy group that is known for their synchronized dancing and catchy melodies They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in South Korea

SEVENTEEN 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A five-member boy group that is known for their powerful vocals and emotional ballads They have been active for over 10 years and have a large and dedicated fan base

NU'EST 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A five-member girl group that is known for their fresh and energetic sound They are the newest girl group from HYBE Labels and have already made a big impact in the K-pop industry

LE SSERAFIM 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A nine-member girl group that is known for their sweet and playful personalities They have been active since 2017 and have released several successful albums

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

fromis_9 

A solo artist who is known for his hip-hop music and witty lyrics He is one of the most popular and respected rappers in South Korea

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

ZICO 

A solo artist who is known for his smooth vocals and R&B sound He has released several singles and EPs and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in K-pop

Dvwn 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

NewJeans rose to prominence upon their debut in 2022 with their girl next door image and "easy listening" pop and R&B songs inspired by the music of the 1990s

NewJeans

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

