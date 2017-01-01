Top 10 HYBE LABELS Artists
A seven-member boy group that is known for their catchy songs, impressive dance moves, and positive messages They are the most popular K-pop group in the world
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A five-member boy group that is known for their experimental sound and youthful energy They have been praised for their unique and creative music
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A seven-member boy group that is known for their diverse talents and charismatic performances They have quickly become one of the most popular rookie groups in K-pop
ENHYPEN
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A 13-member boy group that is known for their synchronized dancing and catchy melodies They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in South Korea
SEVENTEEN
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A five-member boy group that is known for their powerful vocals and emotional ballads They have been active for over 10 years and have a large and dedicated fan base
NU'EST
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A five-member girl group that is known for their fresh and energetic sound They are the newest girl group from HYBE Labels and have already made a big impact in the K-pop industry
LE SSERAFIM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A nine-member girl group that is known for their sweet and playful personalities They have been active since 2017 and have released several successful albums
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
fromis_9
A solo artist who is known for his hip-hop music and witty lyrics He is one of the most popular and respected rappers in South Korea
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ZICO
A solo artist who is known for his smooth vocals and R&B sound He has released several singles and EPs and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in K-pop
Dvwn
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
NewJeans rose to prominence upon their debut in 2022 with their girl next door image and "easy listening" pop and R&B songs inspired by the music of the 1990s
NewJeans
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC