Top 10 iconic films of Aishwarya Rai

AUGUST 06, 2021

Iruvar

Aishwarya Rai made her big-screen debut through this film and played the dual role of Jayalalitha and Mohanlal’s wife

Aishwarya Rai did full justice to the role of a girl stuck between love and loyalty. She and Salman Khan looked like they were made for each other in the film

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aish looks breathtakingly beautiful in the film and delivered some of the most emotionally intense scenes with the utmost flare

Devdas

This Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan starrer had an interesting concept and it was fun to watch the way they portrayed street fighters living in the suburbs

Josh

Raincoat tries to portray emotions with subtlety rather than being in your face and Aishwarya definitely did a phenomenal job in the film

Raincoat

Aish looked like a dream in this film, her eye-catching beauty and powerful performance made this movie a total winner

Dhoom 2

She plays the role of an abused wife and you cannot help but feel sorry for her. She owned the film

Provoked

Aishwarya nailed the body language and dialogue delivery of a queen making her character look very authentic

Jodhaa Akbar

Aish was seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie. She aced the character of a poet in love and made the audience fall in love with her

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

