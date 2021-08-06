Top 10 iconic films of Aishwarya Rai
Iruvar
Aishwarya Rai made her big-screen debut through this film and played the dual role of Jayalalitha and Mohanlal’s wife
Aishwarya Rai did full justice to the role of a girl stuck between love and loyalty. She and Salman Khan looked like they were made for each other in the film
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Aish looks breathtakingly beautiful in the film and delivered some of the most emotionally intense scenes with the utmost flare
Devdas
This Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan starrer had an interesting concept and it was fun to watch the way they portrayed street fighters living in the suburbs
Josh
Raincoat tries to portray emotions with subtlety rather than being in your face and Aishwarya definitely did a phenomenal job in the film
Raincoat
Aish looked like a dream in this film, her eye-catching beauty and powerful performance made this movie a total winner
Dhoom 2
She plays the role of an abused wife and you cannot help but feel sorry for her. She owned the film
Provoked
Aishwarya nailed the body language and dialogue delivery of a queen making her character look very authentic
Jodhaa Akbar
Aish was seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie. She aced the character of a poet in love and made the audience fall in love with her
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
