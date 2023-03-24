MAR 24, 2023
Top 10 Iconic Fictional BFFs
“Love is friendship.” Chill Rahul and Quirky Anjali make the best of friends that compete in football, tease and help each other in times of need
Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram
Rahul-Anjali, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Since 2001, there has been a trio of friends in Bollywood who have become known as the holy trinity of friendship. These three individuals have made road trips to Goa, appear fashionable and trendy
Akash-Sameer-Siddharth, Dil Chahta Hai
The song "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge" has now become synonymous with friendship due to its portrayal of their close bond
Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Jai-Veeru, Sholay
This group of three individuals experienced the stress of passing exams, consuming alcohol on campus, and searching for employment opportunities
Source: R Madhavan Instagram
Rancho-Farhan-Raju, 3 Idiots
Source: Kalki Instagram
Bunny-Aditi-Avi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
A manali trip that did make out of group chat. From an adventurous trip to embarking their own journeys of lives, all three friends come together for Aditi’s wedding and discuss ups and downs of life
Young students find out about the sacrifices of young revolutionaries and somehow history repeats itself, their group shows determination and courage and definitely gives us #bffgoals
Source: Sharman Joshi Instagram
DJ-Sukhi-Karan-Aslam-Lakshman, Rang De Basanti
The adorable gangster and his wingman were always ready to take over the city of Mumbai
Source: Arshad Warsi Instagram
Munna-Circuit, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
The bromance between Aman and Sameer was true bff goals, they never let anyone or anything come between their friendship
Image Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Aman-Sameer, Kal Ho Naa Ho
Friends that help you grow everything else in the world
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
MC Sher-Murad, Gully Boy
