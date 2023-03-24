Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment 

MAR 24, 2023

Top 10 Iconic Fictional BFFs

“Love is friendship.” Chill Rahul and Quirky Anjali make the best of friends that compete in football, tease and help each other in times of need 

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

Rahul-Anjali, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Since 2001, there has been a trio of friends in Bollywood who have become known as the holy trinity of friendship. These three individuals have made road trips to Goa, appear fashionable and trendy

Akash-Sameer-Siddharth, Dil Chahta Hai

The song "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge" has now become synonymous with friendship due to its portrayal of their close bond

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Jai-Veeru, Sholay

This group of three individuals experienced the stress of passing exams, consuming alcohol on campus, and searching for employment opportunities 

Source: R Madhavan Instagram

Rancho-Farhan-Raju, 3 Idiots

Source: Kalki Instagram

Bunny-Aditi-Avi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A manali trip that did make out of group chat. From an adventurous trip to embarking their own journeys of lives, all three friends come together for Aditi’s wedding and discuss ups and downs of life


Young students find out about the sacrifices of young revolutionaries and somehow history repeats itself, their group shows determination and courage and definitely gives us #bffgoals

Source:  Sharman Joshi Instagram

DJ-Sukhi-Karan-Aslam-Lakshman, Rang De Basanti

The adorable gangster and his wingman were always ready to take over the city of Mumbai 

Source: Arshad Warsi Instagram

Munna-Circuit, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

The bromance between Aman and Sameer was true bff goals, they never let anyone or anything come between their friendship

Image Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Aman-Sameer, Kal Ho Naa Ho

Friends that help you grow everything else in the world

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

MC Sher-Murad, Gully Boy

