Top 10 iconic K-drama couples
Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an alien stranded on Earth for centuries, falls for Cheon Song Yi, a vibrant celebrity. Their magnetic attraction despite opposite traits creates a captivating romance in this cosmic love story
SOURCE: SBS
My Love from the Star
The series follows Yoon Jin Ah, a career-driven woman in her thirties, drawn to her best friend’s younger brother, Seo Joon Hee. Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In's magnetic chemistry thrives as their relationship blossoms despite societal hurdles
SOURCE: JTBC
Something in the Rain
An endearing romance between the petite yet super-strong Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) and CEO Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik). While addressing kidnappings, their partnership blossoms into an empowering love tale
SOURCE: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) enters the webtoon world, saving Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk). They unite, investigating his family's murder across parallel worlds. Their intense bond defies boundaries, showcasing a love beyond time and space
SOURCE: MBC
W- Two Words
The drama follows 900-year-old immortal Goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) in search of his destined bride, Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), an ordinary girl with the ability to see ghosts. Their intertwined destinies lead to a blossoming love amid a supernatural force
SOURCE: tvN
Goblin
College student Cha Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi) frees a nine-tailed fox, Gumiho (Shin Min Ah), by accident. To become human, she lends him her fox bead in exchange for help. As they cohabit, love gradually blossoms between them
SOURCE: SBS
My Girlfriend is a Gumiho
Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a psychiatric caregiver, and Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji), a fiercely independent children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder, heal and grow together, confronting emotional traumas
SOURCE: Netflix
It’s Okay, To Not Be Okay
Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye), mistaken for a boy, works multiple jobs. She pretends to be Han Kyul's gay partner, and then starts working at his coffee shop. Despite thinking she's a boy, Han Kyul (Gong Yoo) falls for her
SOURCE: MBC
Coffee Prince
The series follows lawyer Kang Joo Eun's (Shin Min Ah) weight loss journey after a breakup. She meets Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub), a secretive celebrity trainer, and they explore self-love, fitness, and a captivating romance
SOURCE: KBS2
Oh My Venus
The most iconic couple in the history of K-drama yet. Ahn Yo Na (Ji Sung), a spirited teen girl who adores idols, emerges when Cha Do-hyun faces stress, handling it covertly. She harbors feelings for Oh Ri-on (Park Seo Joon).
SOURCE: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me