Saumya Saxena

November 25, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 iconic K-drama couples

Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an alien stranded on Earth for centuries, falls for Cheon Song Yi, a vibrant celebrity. Their magnetic attraction despite opposite traits creates a captivating romance in this cosmic love story

SOURCE: SBS

My Love from the Star

 The series follows Yoon Jin Ah, a career-driven woman in her thirties, drawn to her best friend’s younger brother, Seo Joon Hee. Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In's magnetic chemistry thrives as their relationship blossoms despite societal hurdles

SOURCE: JTBC

Something in the Rain

An endearing romance between the petite yet super-strong Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) and CEO Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik). While addressing kidnappings, their partnership blossoms into an empowering love tale

SOURCE: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong Soon

Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) enters the webtoon world, saving Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk). They unite, investigating his family's murder across parallel worlds. Their intense bond defies boundaries, showcasing a love beyond time and space

SOURCE: MBC

W- Two Words

 The drama follows 900-year-old immortal Goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) in search of his destined bride, Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), an ordinary girl with the ability to see ghosts. Their intertwined destinies lead to a blossoming love amid a supernatural force

SOURCE: tvN

Goblin

College student Cha Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi) frees a nine-tailed fox, Gumiho (Shin Min Ah), by accident. To become human, she lends him her fox bead in exchange for help. As they cohabit, love gradually blossoms between them

SOURCE: SBS

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a psychiatric caregiver, and Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji), a fiercely independent children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder, heal and grow together, confronting emotional traumas

SOURCE: Netflix

It’s Okay, To Not Be Okay

Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye), mistaken for a boy, works multiple jobs. She pretends to be Han Kyul's gay partner, and then starts working at his coffee shop. Despite thinking she's a boy, Han Kyul (Gong Yoo) falls for her

SOURCE: MBC

Coffee Prince

The series follows lawyer Kang Joo Eun's (Shin Min Ah) weight loss journey after a breakup. She meets Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub), a secretive celebrity trainer, and they explore self-love, fitness, and a captivating romance

SOURCE: KBS2

Oh My Venus

The most iconic couple in the history of K-drama yet. Ahn Yo Na (Ji Sung), a spirited teen girl who adores idols, emerges when Cha Do-hyun faces stress, handling it covertly. She harbors feelings for Oh Ri-on (Park Seo Joon).

SOURCE: MBC

 Kill Me, Heal Me

