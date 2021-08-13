Top 10 iconic songs of Badshah

‘The Breakup Song’ had a quirky lyrical composition and was a little wittier than the tracks Badshah had released before. Badshah’s song quickly became the breakup anthem of India
Saturday Saturday
Badshah had originally released ‘Saturday Saturday’ in 2012 as an independent artist. However, the song didn’t gain popularity until 2014 when it was remade for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This dance number became the ultimate Saturday night jam
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai
Badshah is a fun-loving guy who knows how to get the party started and how to keep everyone in a good mood. ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ is a song that keeps the night going wherever you happen to be
DJ Waley Babu
This 2015 Badshah single spread like wildfire! ‘DJ Waley Babu’ became the ‘it’ track at every club, radio station and wedding dance floor. The popularity of this song marked Badshah as a marketable artist who had his own fan base
OK Jaanu
The song was remade by Badshah for the romantic Bollywood film OK Jaanu (2017) and instantly won over die-hard Bollywood fans. Badshah’s remake of ‘The Humma Song’ was a unique take on the legendary song that fans were not expecting
Kala Chashma
‘Kala Chashma’ was the party anthem of 2016. The song featured in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s Bollywood drama Baar Baar Dekho (2016) and was an instant hit
Wakhra Swag
‘Wakhra Swag’ was Badshah’s hit single of 2016. The Punjabi track won the rapper many awards and critical acclaim, including the GIMA Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2016
Tamma Tamma
Badshah re-composed the music for the 2016 audience in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The remake of the song named ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ was an instant party hit and had fans reminiscing about the old days
Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai
Every year one of his hit songs was part of the year's Salman blockbuster. For one year, it was this song from Sultan while last time it was Selfie Lele from Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Tareefan
Celebrating female friendship, independence and nature’s marvel, that is women, the film along with the scintillating musical composition ‘Tareefan’ was an instant hit. ‘Tareefan’ was sung by Badshah, QARAN and Aditya Dev