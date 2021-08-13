Top 10 iconic songs of Badshah

Aug 13, 2021

The Breakup Song

‘The Breakup Song’ had a quirky lyrical composition and was a little wittier than the tracks Badshah had released before. Badshah’s song quickly became the breakup anthem of India

Saturday Saturday

Badshah had originally released ‘Saturday Saturday’ in 2012 as an independent artist. However, the song didn’t gain popularity until 2014 when it was remade for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This dance number became the ultimate Saturday night jam

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Badshah is a fun-loving guy who knows how to get the party started and how to keep everyone in a good mood. ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ is a song that keeps the night going wherever you happen to be

DJ Waley Babu

This 2015 Badshah single spread like wildfire! ‘DJ Waley Babu’ became the ‘it’ track at every club, radio station and wedding dance floor. The popularity of this song marked Badshah as a marketable artist who had his own fan base

OK Jaanu

The song was remade by Badshah for the romantic Bollywood film OK Jaanu (2017) and instantly won over die-hard Bollywood fans. Badshah’s remake of ‘The Humma Song’ was a unique take on the legendary song that fans were not expecting

Kala Chashma

‘Kala Chashma’ was the party anthem of 2016. The song featured in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s Bollywood drama Baar Baar Dekho (2016) and was an instant hit

Wakhra Swag

‘Wakhra Swag’ was Badshah’s hit single of 2016. The Punjabi track won the rapper many awards and critical acclaim, including the GIMA Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2016

Tamma Tamma

Badshah re-composed the music for the 2016 audience in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The remake of the song named ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ was an instant party hit and had fans reminiscing about the old days

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

Every year one of his hit songs was part of the year's Salman blockbuster. For one year, it was this song from Sultan while last time it was Selfie Lele from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Tareefan

Celebrating female friendship, independence and nature’s marvel, that is women, the film along with the scintillating musical composition ‘Tareefan’ was an instant hit. ‘Tareefan’ was sung by Badshah, QARAN and Aditya Dev

Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment
Click Here