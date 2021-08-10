Viewers are rediscovering the magic of Sushmita Sen, thanks to her recent hit web series Aarya, where she plays an upper-class housewife forced to take to a life of crime for the safety of her family
Kalpana Lajmi’s Chingaari, based on Bhupen Hazarika's novel The Prostitute and the Postman, starred Sushmita Sen and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. It is still touted as one of Sen's best performances so far
Chingaari
Sirf Tum was a musical hit whose songs are still popular. The film’s director Agathiyan remade his own hit Tamil film Kadhal Kottai (1996), starring Ajith, Devyani and Heera Rajgopal in Hindi. Sushmita is best remembered for her hit song Dilbar from the film
Sirf Tum
Sushmita played the other woman in David Dhawan’s take on Pati Patni Aur Woh. The song, Chunari Chunari, picturised on her and Salman Khan became hugely famous. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for this movie
Biwi No. 1
The movie dealt with the sensitive issue of surrogate motherhood. It remains one of the most sensitive roles of Sushmita’s career. She plays a woman who says yes to be the surrogate mother of her best friend’s child and faces the complications that arise out of such a delicate relationship
Filhaal
Serving as strong proof of Sushmita Sen’s growth as a performer, Aankhen saw her hold her own alongside some stalwarts of the film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal. Touted as a thriller-drama, the film was a runaway hit at the box office
Aankhen
The film was based on the Hollywood thriller Se7en (1995), starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt. Sushmita played a cop for the first time in her career. It’s certainly one of the BEST films of her career
Samay: When the time strikes
This was a horror film produced by Ram Gopal Varma back when he was quite taken in by horror stories. It had a creepy suspense and Sushmita fitted right in with the proceedings
Vaastu Shastra
Sushmita Sen played Miss Chandni Chopra, the hot Chemistry Teacher who everyone fantasises about and the dream sequences featuring her and Shah Rukh Khan are some of the most delightful scenes of the film. It was one of the last big hits of her career
Main Hoon Na
Based on the 1969 movie Cactus Flower, starring Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman and Goldie Hawn, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sushmita plays the role of a nurse in the movie and is flawless as well as refreshing