Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
OCTOBER 24, 2023
Top 10 iconic Taylor Swift quotes
Taylor said once, "We don't need to share the same opinions as others, but we need to be respectful"
Be respectful
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Swift once shared her view on love saying, "I think that you can love people without it being the great love"
Love
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
The singer motivated her fans with self-worth saying, "Anytime someone tells me that I can't do something, I want to do it more"
Self-worth
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
The Grammy winner said about the power of silence, "Silence speaks so much louder than screaming tantrums. Never give anyone an excuse to say that you're crazy"
Silence is the greatest policy
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"Music is my shining light, my favorite thing in the world. To get me to stop doing it for one second would be difficult!," said the Shake it Off singer once
Her love for music
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Swift inspires us about self confidence, "To me, fearless is not the absence of fear. It's not being completely unafraid. To me, fearless is having fears. Fearless is having doubts. Lots of them. To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death"
Self-confidence
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"I never want to change so much that people can't recognize me," Taylor said once
Be yourself
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind," the Love Story singer quoted
Be good to others
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Miss Swift said about relationships, "Relationships are like traffic lights. And I just have this theory that I can only exist in a relationship if it's a green light"
Relationship
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"As your career grows, the list of things that makes you happy should not become smaller, it should become bigger," she said to the followers
Choose happiness
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
