Top 10 Indian horror movies

This movie is about a haunted house where a dance’s ghost gets released when a forbidden room is opened

Manichithrathazhu

This is a story set in ancient times about a goddess and strange things that happen when people build a temple for her

Tumbbad

This film shows what happens when two lovers don’t express their feelings and it leads to something really scary

Ravening

A funny movie about ghosts trying to save their home from being destroyed by builders

Bhooter Bhabishyat

A pizza delivery guy gets involved in a mysterious situation that changes his life

Pizza

One of the famous Indian movies is about a town where an evil spirit kidnaps men at night

Stree

A musician’s apartment becomes haunted after a girl’s death but the spirit helps him find her killer

Pisasu

A man sees a horror TV show that predicts his family’s future, perfect to keep you hooked till the end

13B: Fear has a new address

In a village, a witch turns people into animals and two sisters try to fix things when one gets turned into a hen

Makdee

In this movie, a queen fights an evil man, and a generation later, her family still faces his ghostly revenge

Arundhati

