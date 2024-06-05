Heading 3
Top 10 Indian horror movies
This movie is about a haunted house where a dance’s ghost gets released when a forbidden room is opened
Manichithrathazhu
This is a story set in ancient times about a goddess and strange things that happen when people build a temple for her
Tumbbad
This film shows what happens when two lovers don’t express their feelings and it leads to something really scary
Ravening
A funny movie about ghosts trying to save their home from being destroyed by builders
Bhooter Bhabishyat
A pizza delivery guy gets involved in a mysterious situation that changes his life
Pizza
One of the famous Indian movies is about a town where an evil spirit kidnaps men at night
Stree
A musician’s apartment becomes haunted after a girl’s death but the spirit helps him find her killer
Pisasu
A man sees a horror TV show that predicts his family’s future, perfect to keep you hooked till the end
13B: Fear has a new address
In a village, a witch turns people into animals and two sisters try to fix things when one gets turned into a hen
Makdee
In this movie, a queen fights an evil man, and a generation later, her family still faces his ghostly revenge
Arundhati
