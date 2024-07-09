Heading 3

july 09, 2024

Top 10 Indian movies in North America 

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 is ruling the chart with $20.77M box office collection in North America 

Baahubali 2 

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is the second-highest grosser at the North American box office with a staggering number $17.49M

 Pathaan 

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's RRR had recorded a smashing box office in North America. It stands at the third position with $15.34M box office collection 

RRR

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan stands at the fourth position with an impressive collection of $15.23M in North America 

 Jawan 

Image: IMDb

The latest Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD grossed $15.22M in just 11 Days in North America. It is expected to grow more in the coming days. The list might see some major changes in its positioning 

Image: IMDb

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster movie Animal rests at the sixth position with a box office collection of $15M

Animal 

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan's Dangal stands at the seventh spot with an impressive box office number of $12.39M

Dangal 

Image: IMDb

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat took the eighth position with the box office collection of $12.15M

Padmaavat

Image: IMDb

 PK 

Image: IMDb

Rajkumar Hirani's PK secured the 9th spot. It had collected $10.61M at the North American box office 

The Karan Johar directorial romantic-comedy took the 10th spot with an impressive box office collection of $10.6M

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Image: IMDb

