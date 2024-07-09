Heading 3
Top 10 Indian movies in North America
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 is ruling the chart with $20.77M box office collection in North America
Baahubali 2
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is the second-highest grosser at the North American box office with a staggering number $17.49M
Pathaan
SS Rajamouli's RRR had recorded a smashing box office in North America. It stands at the third position with $15.34M box office collection
RRR
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan stands at the fourth position with an impressive collection of $15.23M in North America
Jawan
The latest Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD grossed $15.22M in just 11 Days in North America. It is expected to grow more in the coming days. The list might see some major changes in its positioning
Kalki 2898 AD
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster movie Animal rests at the sixth position with a box office collection of $15M
Animal
Aamir Khan's Dangal stands at the seventh spot with an impressive box office number of $12.39M
Dangal
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat took the eighth position with the box office collection of $12.15M
Padmaavat
PK
Rajkumar Hirani's PK secured the 9th spot. It had collected $10.61M at the North American box office
The Karan Johar directorial romantic-comedy took the 10th spot with an impressive box office collection of $10.6M
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
