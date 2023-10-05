Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 Indian web series on college life
Operation MBBS focuses on the life of first-year medical students, who must navigate through a life of endless studying, cruel seniors, and their own personal issues
Operation MBBS
Images: IMDb
Alma Matters is a docu-series that seeks to demystify IITs for the general audiences, while on a walk through the beautiful campus at IIT Kharagpur
Alma Matters
Images: IMDb
Girls Hostel shows a group of girls who come from a variety of backgrounds, form unlikely friendships, and go through a series of ups and downs, all together
Girls Hostel
Images: IMDb
Mismatched is a rom-com that explores the story of college students Dimple and Rishi. Dimple is determined to become a tech wizard, while Rishi is more interested in finding himself a wife and eventually, they fell in love
Mismatched
Image: IMDb
Flames explore a number of teenage relationships, including that between the class topper Rajat, and the new girl at the tuition center, Ishita, where everything is pure and uncomplicated
Flames
Images: IMDb
Hostel Daze revolves around the story of four friends, all first years, at a college who also become roommates. The show explores their day-to-day life adventures, their ups and downs
Hostel Daze
Images: IMDb
Aspirants follow the story of three such friends who are all UPSC aspirants. The narrative goes back and forth between the past and the present of the three friends and their stories
Images: IMDb
Aspirants
Kota Factory follows the story of Vaibhav, who is one of the students who flock to the Indian city of Kota to rigorously prepare for JEE and NEET, has to navigate life on campus and other teenage woes in Kota along with his friends
Images: IMDb
Kota Factory
This comedy-drama-romance series follows the lives of three best friends Naira, Trippy, and Karan. It shows the ups and downs, the falling-in-love-moment, the breakups, the shared laughs, and all those college memories that they create together- a lifetime of treasure
Images: IMDb
College Romance
This drama shows two CA aspirants taking admission and embarking on one of the toughest courses in India- Chartered Accountancy and also stars famous faces like Ehsaas Channa and Gyanendra Tripathi
Images: IMDb
Half CA
