Top 10 Inspirational Quotes from K-dramas
“Don't ever forget how you earned a new opportunity. Whenever you're having a hard time, remind yourself how difficult it was to start”
SOURCE: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
“There is one thing we must remember in our lifetime. We weren't born in this world to suffer or feel miserable. We were born to be happy”
SOURCE: tvN
Our Blues
“The choice is yours. Will you live your life running away or will you fight and get a new life?”
SOURCE: tvN
BIG MOUTH
“In this world, there are things you can only do alone, and things you can only do with somebody else. It's important to combine the two in just the right amount”
Goblin
SOURCE: tvN
“Even if it's fate, don't sit idly by”
While You Were Sleeping
SOURCE: SBS
“Live quietly, but live a grand life”
Reply 1988
SOURCE: tvN
“Being human is about loving and being loved”
Descendants of the Sun
SOURCE: KBS2
“Life's too short to be normal”
The Legend of the Blue Sea
SOURCE: SBS
“We don't have to have everything, just because others do”
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
SOURCE: JTBC
“When people keep running without a break, they always trip over and explode”
Through The Darkness
SOURCE: SBS