Saumya

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Inspirational Quotes from K-dramas 

“Don't ever forget how you earned a new opportunity. Whenever you're having a hard time, remind yourself how difficult it was to start”

SOURCE: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

“There is one thing we must remember in our lifetime. We weren't born in this world to suffer or feel miserable. We were born to be happy” 

SOURCE: tvN

Our Blues

“The choice is yours. Will you live your life running away or will you fight and get a new life?”

SOURCE: tvN

BIG MOUTH

“In this world, there are things you can only do alone, and things you can only do with somebody else. It's important to combine the two in just the right amount”

Goblin

SOURCE: tvN

“Even if it's fate, don't sit idly by”

While You Were Sleeping 

SOURCE: SBS

“Live quietly, but live a grand life” 

Reply 1988

SOURCE: tvN

“Being human is about loving and being loved”

Descendants of the Sun 

SOURCE: KBS2

“Life's too short to be normal”

The Legend of the Blue Sea

SOURCE: SBS

“We don't have to have everything, just because others do”

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

SOURCE: JTBC

“When people keep running without a break, they always trip over and explode” 

Through The Darkness

SOURCE: SBS

