Top 10 Inspirational quotes from K-pop idols 

“Life is like a piano. The white keys represent happiness and the black represent sadness. But as you go through life, remember that the black keys make music too.” Yongguk, BAP
Yongguk, BAP
“I have come to love myself, for who I am, for who I was, and for who I hope to become.”
RM, BTS
“Everyone has their own reasons but I’m happy that we could be each others’ reason.”
Jae, DAY6
You guys can succeed but there’s always failure. I know it hurts but that’s what’s gonna make you guys stronger cause that’s not gonna be the end. If you guys believe in yourself, there’s more of it. So, guys learn from it, I want you guys to be happy in the end.”
YoungK, DAY6
“Don’t just dream. Set goals. Dreams are improbable possibilities. Goals are possibilities you work out one step at a time.”
Jae, DAY6
“That imperfection is the perfection of human being.”
YoungK, DAY6
Tablo, Epik High
“Just because you’re breathing, doesn’t mean you’re alive.”
“Robbing someone’s smile and putting it on your face doesn’t make you happy.”
Tablo, Epik High
“The star shines for everyone in the world, but in reality, it itself is surrounded in darkness.”
Tablo, Epik High
“The distance between celebrities and fans should be the distance you stand from the heater during winter. If it’s too close, it’ll be too hot, but if you’re too far, it’ll be too cold. Just keep this good distance and support us.”