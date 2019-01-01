Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 12, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 International K-pop Idols 

Thai-born Lisa, in her "Lalisa" solo debut, showcased her heritage with a traditional headdress, embracing both her solo career and Blackpink membership

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Korean-born Rosé, raised in Australia since age 7, shines as a soloist and Blackpink member. Her journey reflects the cultural diversity

Image:  YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Stray Kids' leader, born in South Korea, grew up in Australia. Bang Chan's multicultural background enriches his leadership and musical contributions

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Bang Chan (Stray Kids)

Sydney-born Felix, of Stray Kids, brings a dynamic blend of Korean heritage and Australian upbringing to the group

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Blackswan's Sriya Lenka, the first Indian K-pop idol, adds cultural diversity to the group's lineup

Sriya Lenka (Blackswan)

Image:  DR Music

Fatou (Blackswan)

Image:  DR Music

Senegal-born Fatou, Blackswan's member, and former Belgian resident, stands as the first African K-pop idol, adding global flair to the group

Texas-born Mina of TWICE, with dual Japanese-American citizenship, relinquished her US ties in 2019, bringing diverse influences to the group

Mina (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Thai soloist and GOT7 member, BamBam, embodies international appeal with his vibrant personality and talent

BamBam (GOT7)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

LA-raised Mark Tuan, a solo artist and GOT7 member reflects his Chinese heritage, contributing a unique cultural blend to his music

Mark Tuan (GOT7)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

New York-born Jessi, raised in New Jersey, embarked on her Korean music journey. Her roots and bold persona define her impactful career

Jessi

 Image:  P NATION

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here