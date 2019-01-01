Top 10 International K-pop Idols
Thai-born Lisa, in her "Lalisa" solo debut, showcased her heritage with a traditional headdress, embracing both her solo career and Blackpink membership
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Korean-born Rosé, raised in Australia since age 7, shines as a soloist and Blackpink member. Her journey reflects the cultural diversity
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Stray Kids' leader, born in South Korea, grew up in Australia. Bang Chan's multicultural background enriches his leadership and musical contributions
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bang Chan (Stray Kids)
Sydney-born Felix, of Stray Kids, brings a dynamic blend of Korean heritage and Australian upbringing to the group
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Blackswan's Sriya Lenka, the first Indian K-pop idol, adds cultural diversity to the group's lineup
Sriya Lenka (Blackswan)
Image: DR Music
Fatou (Blackswan)
Image: DR Music
Senegal-born Fatou, Blackswan's member, and former Belgian resident, stands as the first African K-pop idol, adding global flair to the group
Texas-born Mina of TWICE, with dual Japanese-American citizenship, relinquished her US ties in 2019, bringing diverse influences to the group
Mina (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Thai soloist and GOT7 member, BamBam, embodies international appeal with his vibrant personality and talent
BamBam (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
LA-raised Mark Tuan, a solo artist and GOT7 member reflects his Chinese heritage, contributing a unique cultural blend to his music
Mark Tuan (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
New York-born Jessi, raised in New Jersey, embarked on her Korean music journey. Her roots and bold persona define her impactful career
Jessi
Image: P NATION