The recent matches between the teams saw heated conversation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. They were fined the price money of the whole tournament. The ‘finger on lip’ symbol has gone viral and is used by several meme pages.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants
Image : Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Instagram
Mumbai Indians is the most successful team with 5 trophies while Chennai Super Kings has 4 trophies. The teams have players like Sachin Tendulkar and MS dhoni which always have been an interesting match to watch.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
Image : Chennaiipl’s Instagram
The rivalry in these teams is due to the fan following the captains hold as well as political reasons.They had clashed in finals once when Chennai took the trophy home.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings
Image : Chennaiipl’s Instagram
The teams always have a social media banter. Recently Punjab’s twitter handle took a jibe at the captain Rohit Sharma while the opposition pointed at The empty cabinet as Punjab hasn't won a trophy yet.
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings
Image : Punjab Kings Ipl’s Instagram
The rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi is seen on field as well as off-field.The team have one of the greatest members and have clashed several times.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians
Image : Mumbai Indian’s Instagram
They are one the strongest teams in the IPL. RCB were all out at 49 and gave the opposition an easy win. From then on their matches are always interesting.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders
Image : Royal challenger Bangalore's Instagram
The two teams have always been a blockbuster match when Ravinchandran Ashwin’s Mankading Incident and this rivalry has never disappointed us.
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings
Image : Rajasthan Royal’s Instagram
2012 to 2015 was the main rivalry phase when the teams had won trophies while Andre Russell had smashed many boundaries to win the match while the opposition gave a tough fight.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians
Image : kkriders’s Instagram
After Rinku Singh smashed 5 sixes the match between these teams was a must watch and ignited rivalry.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans
Image : Kkriders’s Instgram
The most engrossing matches as they have the most heated rivalries.
Chennai super Kings and Koklata Knight Riders
Image : kkrider’s Instagram