Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 IU songs for every mood

IU's reflective lyrics and mellow vibe make it perfect for self-discovery moments

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette: 

A cheerful anthem for joyous occasions, lifting spirits with IU's signature bright vocals

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Good Day: 

A soothing ballad for peaceful evenings, embracing IU's gentle vocals and heartfelt emotions

Through the Night: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Upbeat and catchy, ideal for brightening the mood with IU's refreshing vocals

Blueming: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A soulful melody for introspective moments, evoking emotions with IU's emotive delivery

Love Poem: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A nostalgic track perfect for reminiscing, blending IU's vocals with SUGA's poignant rap

Eight: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

An uplifting anthem for chasing dreams, featuring IU's hopeful vocals amidst a dynamic arrangement

You & I: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A sassy and empowering tune for asserting independence, showcasing IU's confident vocals

BBIBBI: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A heartfelt ballad for reflecting on the past, resonating with IU's emotive storytelling

My Old Story: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A poignant track for moments of heartache, conveying IU's raw emotions through soul-stirring vocals

Dear Name: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here