Top 10 IU songs for every mood
IU's reflective lyrics and mellow vibe make it perfect for self-discovery moments
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette:
A cheerful anthem for joyous occasions, lifting spirits with IU's signature bright vocals
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Good Day:
A soothing ballad for peaceful evenings, embracing IU's gentle vocals and heartfelt emotions
Through the Night:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Upbeat and catchy, ideal for brightening the mood with IU's refreshing vocals
Blueming:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A soulful melody for introspective moments, evoking emotions with IU's emotive delivery
Love Poem:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A nostalgic track perfect for reminiscing, blending IU's vocals with SUGA's poignant rap
Eight:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
An uplifting anthem for chasing dreams, featuring IU's hopeful vocals amidst a dynamic arrangement
You & I:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A sassy and empowering tune for asserting independence, showcasing IU's confident vocals
BBIBBI:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A heartfelt ballad for reflecting on the past, resonating with IU's emotive storytelling
My Old Story:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A poignant track for moments of heartache, conveying IU's raw emotions through soul-stirring vocals
Dear Name:
Image: EDAM Entertainment