Top 10 IU Songs for new fans

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 24, 2023

Entertainment

IU's "Good Day" is an upbeat and empowering pop track with infectious melodies and uplifting lyrics, showcasing her impressive vocals

Good Day 

Source: IU Instagram 

This song is a reflective and lively pop tune that delves into the challenges of self-discovery and societal expectations 

Twenty-Three

Source: IU Instagram 

The enchanting music video for "You & I" pairs IU's sentimental song with a whimsical and dreamlike visual narrative, leaving a lasting impression

You & I

Source: IU Instagram 

IU's heartfelt vocals shine in a raw and poignant breakup song with a minimal piano melody, conveying the enduring pain and memories of lost love 

Ending Scene 

Source: IU Instagram 

My Old Story music video captures nostalgia and reflection through visually stunning scenes, evoking a profound and introspective journey

My Old Story 

Source: IU Instagram 

IU's soulful vocals, accompanied by a gentle guitar and orchestral arrangement, create an emotionally powerful and timeless song about longing and love

Through The Night 

Source: IU Instagram 

This track is a lively and assertive pop track where she confidently sets boundaries, delivering a catchy and empowering performance 

BBIBBI

Source: IU Instagram 

Palette ft. G-Dragon is an introspective pop gem where she reflects on personal growth and self-discovery with a touch of swag 

Palette 

Source: IU Instagram 

IU's emotional performance and relatable lyrics about post-breakup memories create a powerful and impactful song

Red Shoes

Source: IU Instagram 

The music video is a heartwarming and whimsical depiction of love and appreciation, filled with colorful and imaginative visuals, and IU's emotive and joyful performance 

Above The Time 

Source: IU Instagram 

