IU's "Good Day" is an upbeat and empowering pop track with infectious melodies and uplifting lyrics, showcasing her impressive vocals
Good Day
This song is a reflective and lively pop tune that delves into the challenges of self-discovery and societal expectations
Twenty-Three
The enchanting music video for "You & I" pairs IU's sentimental song with a whimsical and dreamlike visual narrative, leaving a lasting impression
You & I
IU's heartfelt vocals shine in a raw and poignant breakup song with a minimal piano melody, conveying the enduring pain and memories of lost love
Ending Scene
My Old Story music video captures nostalgia and reflection through visually stunning scenes, evoking a profound and introspective journey
My Old Story
IU's soulful vocals, accompanied by a gentle guitar and orchestral arrangement, create an emotionally powerful and timeless song about longing and love
Through The Night
This track is a lively and assertive pop track where she confidently sets boundaries, delivering a catchy and empowering performance
BBIBBI
Palette ft. G-Dragon is an introspective pop gem where she reflects on personal growth and self-discovery with a touch of swag
Palette
IU's emotional performance and relatable lyrics about post-breakup memories create a powerful and impactful song
Red Shoes
The music video is a heartwarming and whimsical depiction of love and appreciation, filled with colorful and imaginative visuals, and IU's emotive and joyful performance
Above The Time
